RapidScale Expands Offerings with New Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

"We're excited to bring this powerful CCaaS solution to our clients. Our offering allows businesses to modernize their contact centers with minimal effort while delivering superior customer service that meets the demands of today's digital landscape," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing businesses with innovative and reliable cloud solutions that optimize their operations and improve customer engagement."

"Our partnership with RapidScale is driving the expansion of our cloud-native capabilities to even more businesses, empowering them to elevate their customer service with AI-driven insights and seamless omnichannel interactions," said Talkdesk Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances Al Caravelli. "We look forward to how this collaboration will help organizations create the kind of customer experiences that build loyalty and drive business success."

About RapidScale

Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, [email protected], www.rapidscale.net

