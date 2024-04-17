RapidScale Garners Spot in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success. Post this

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

In the past year, RapidScale invested more capital, resources, and tools that truly focused on partner success. Their recent rebrand provided partners compelling messaging and content for their lead-generation efforts and GTM strategies. New marketing materials were designed to drive more opportunities, especially around their public cloud and modernization services, including AI/ML. RapidScale hired and promoted top talent within the sales organization to deliver more support and effective training that drive more cloud revenue.

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS and Azure while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Salazar Castillo

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE RapidScale