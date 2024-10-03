RapidScale Hosts Career Day with Boys & Girls Club of Wake County in Celebration of the Cox Innovation Labs 20-year Milestone Anniversary

At RapidScale, we proudly commemorate this exciting 20-year milestone and remain committed to creating environments that foster learning and spark innovation. This career day event is just one way to equip young minds with the tools and knowledge they need to dream big and build bright futures. Post this

The first Cox Innovation Labs opened in Virginia and California, and today, over 100 Cox Innovation Labs now operate in Clubs nationwide, benefiting thousands of kids and teens in Clubs each year. In 2022, a $20K grant from RapidScale helped the Boys & Girls Club in Wake County establish an Innovation Lab for local youth. Since its opening, Club members have been able to advance in their computer literacy skills and bridge the digital divide for those without access to a computer or internet at home. This lab is a safe space for students to explore their interest in STEAM fields and gives students access to vital technology, tools, and high-speed internet.

Thanks to gifts from the James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Communications, eleven (11) newer and refreshed Cox Innovation Labs will open in Clubs in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, and Virginia this year.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit [http://www.rapidscale.net.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

Media Contact

Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, [email protected], www.rapidscale.net

