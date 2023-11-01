RapidScale Launches a Fresh New Brand and Visual Identity

With this fresh brand, we're embarking on a journey to provide an even wider array of cutting-edge solutions and redefine what's possible in our industry. Post this

Over the past year, RapidScale experienced aggressive customer and revenue growth and added multiple support and sales roles to support the evolving product portfolio and customer needs. As the business continues to grow, it effectively maintains an industry-leading average customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 4.8 out of 5. The recent Logicworks acquisition significantly extended RapidScale's capabilities to deliver public cloud and modernization services, positioning the company to be a unique leader in the market. This company expansion and success have been significant factors in their new brand development.

"Today, we have even more resources, capital, and talent to help customers embrace and deliver innovation more effortlessly than ever before," said RapidScale Chief Marketing Officer Sean Wisdom. "We developed our brand to show customers that RapidScale can be the launch pad that turns technology success into business success."

