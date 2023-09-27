RapidScale Named Top Cloud Provider of the Year 2023 by Sandler Partners

We're honored to receive this award from Sandler Partners as it's a testament to the exciting investments we've made that have further strengthened our suite of managed services for partners and their customers. Tweet this

"We're honored to receive this award from Sandler Partners as it's a testament to the exciting investments we've made that have further strengthened our suite of managed services for partners and their customers," said Mark Szotkowski, director of sales, West region for RapidScale. "We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and driving further growth and success."

About RapidScale

RapidScale is a platform that simplifies IT. We help lean IT teams manage the technology that is vital to \running day-to-day operations so they can stay focused on driving growth. We deliver it as-a-Service, with flexible management options, making technology accessible through our industry-leading management portal, putting the power to scale at their fingertips.

Already a powerhouse in managed services, the acquisition of Logicworks, a managed public cloud and modernization company, gives RapidScale an even more robust portfolio to simplify IT migration, modernization, and management putting lean IT teams back in control and enabling them to focus on business success and growth. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Salazar, RapidScale, 9492995263, [email protected], www.rapidscale.net

SOURCE RapidScale