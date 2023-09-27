RapidScale Named Top Cloud Provider of the Year 2023 by Sandler Partners

RapidScale's robust portfolio of managed IT services has earned them recognition at the Sandler Partners National Summit 2023
RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, wins the Top Cloud Provider of the Year award by Sandler Partners, a distributor of technology and communication services. The Top Cloud Provider of the Year award is presented to the company that has demonstrated outstanding innovation, reliability, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions to businesses.
RapidScale stands out as an industry leader, enabling partners to deliver best-of-breed cloud services that help their customers increase efficiency, scalability, and security. The company's comprehensive cloud portfolio includes a wide range of services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and more. With the recent acquisition of Logicworks, RapidScale can also deliver public cloud solutions with expertise and capabilities in the hyperscaler ecosystem (AWS and Azure). Their powerful, unified platform provides simplified IT migration, modernization, and management, enabling customers to focus on growing their business.
"We're honored to receive this award from Sandler Partners as it's a testament to the exciting investments we've made that have further strengthened our suite of managed services for partners and their customers," said Mark Szotkowski, director of sales, West region for RapidScale. "We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and driving further growth and success."
About RapidScale
RapidScale is a platform that simplifies IT. We help lean IT teams manage the technology that is vital to \running day-to-day operations so they can stay focused on driving growth. We deliver it as-a-Service, with flexible management options, making technology accessible through our industry-leading management portal, putting the power to scale at their fingertips.
Already a powerhouse in managed services, the acquisition of Logicworks, a managed public cloud and modernization company, gives RapidScale an even more robust portfolio to simplify IT migration, modernization, and management putting lean IT teams back in control and enabling them to focus on business success and growth. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
