RapidScale Offers a Complete Portfolio of SD-WAN Solutions with Advanced Security

"With the need for flexible and secure network solutions increasingly growing, RapidScale's Fortinet Secure SD-WAN addresses these demands by delivering a robust, cloud-native architecture that prioritizes security and performance," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "RapidScale's expertise in WAN optimization and management services, coupled with Fortinet's SD-WAN technology, provides businesses powerful cybersecurity protection through the convergence of advanced networking and security capabilities."

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN delivers fast, scalable, and flexible secure SD-WAN on-premises and in the cloud. It's backed by a unified operating system and management console and offers consolidated SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), advanced routing, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) application gateway functions. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN also comes in a variety of form factors with flexible features, including a ruggedized option and Wi-Fi and 5G integration. This not only empowers customers with a leading secure SD-WAN solution that meets their unique needs but also provides a seamless transition to Secure SD-Branch and SASE while lowering costs and enabling hybrid work.

About RapidScale

Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

