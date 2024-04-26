RapidScale Partners with Proficio to Offer SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Delivering Advanced Threat Protection for Customers

With SOCaaS, our customers can have peace of mind knowing that their critical data and operations are safeguarded by cutting-edge technology and expert security professionals. Post this

"Security threats continue to grow in complexity, and our mission is to ensure that our customers are equipped with the best defense possible, "said President of RapidScale Duane Barnes." MDR goes beyond traditional security measures, allowing us to swiftly detect and respond to emerging threats, protecting our customers' critical assets and data from potential harm. Integrating our SOC security services into our portfolio demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding our customers' technology platforms so they can focus on driving business success."

"We are thrilled to partner with RapidScale to bring the power of MDR to their SOCaaS offering for businesses of all sizes," said Brad Taylor, chief executive officer for Proficio. "RapidScale's proven expertise and dedication to customer success position them as an ideal partner for deploying SOC security solutions. This collaboration will democratize access to state-of-the-art cybersecurity, proactively enabling organizations to protect their critical assets against emerging cyber threats. Together, our goal is to offer unparalleled cybersecurity solutions, granting businesses the freedom to concentrate on their primary goals with confidence."

"RapidScale is dedicated to preserving our customers' digital assets from relentless threats posed by cybercriminals," said RapidScale's Senior Director of Compliance Laura O'Grady. "With SOCaaS, our customers can have peace of mind knowing that their critical data and operations are safeguarded by cutting-edge technology and expert security professionals. At the heart of our evolving portfolio is a commitment to delivering best-in-class security solutions. This ensures that our customers benefit from the highest level of protection and are empowered to innovate and grow without the constraints of cyber threats."

For more information about RapidScale's Managed Detection and Response service, visit their resource page.

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS and Azure while helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your most significant competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT, cloud, and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences, and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

