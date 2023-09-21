RapidScale Selected as Finalist for 2023 NC TECH Awards

We understand the many challenges organizations face today, and we're confident our substantial investments, including the acquisition of Logicworks, will drive us to excel in solving those challenges and driving even more value to our customers. Tweet this

"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, RapidScale has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.

"Business scalability, security, and the highest quality of customer service have been at the forefront of our evolving portfolio," said Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager of RapidScale. "We understand the many challenges organizations face today, and we're confident our substantial investments, including the acquisition of Logicworks, will drive us to excel in solving those challenges and driving even more value to our customers."

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

About RapidScale

RapidScale is a platform that simplifies IT. We help lean IT teams manage the technology that is vital to running day-to-day operations so they can stay focused on driving growth. We deliver it as-a-Service, with flexible management options, making technology accessible through our industry-leading management portal, putting the power to scale at their fingertips.

Already a powerhouse in managed services, the acquisition of Logicworks, a managed public cloud and modernization company, gives RapidScale an even more robust portfolio to simplify IT migration, modernization, and management putting lean IT teams back in control and enabling them to focus on business success and growth. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

NC TECH Media Contact:

Rachel Kennedy

[email protected]

919.856.0393

RapidScale Media Contact

Nikki Salazar

[email protected]

SOURCE RapidScale