RapidScale Wins Telarus Best Engineering Team, Top Channel Chief, and Top National Channel Manager Awards

"Shared collaboration and commitment to our partners are things both RapidScale and Telarus value in our partnership," said RapidScale National Partner Manager Maren Wanggaard. "I'm incredibly honored to be an award recipient for Top National Channel Manager from Telarus. I look forward to driving continued success for our partners and their businesses."

RapidScale is the managed cloud partner that turns technology into the biggest competitive advantage. Their comprehensive portfolio of private and public cloud solutions is tailored to specific business needs and backed by one of the industry's deepest benches of certified experts. They make innovation easy by delivering the latest solutions to keep technology platforms fluid and responsive for enterprises today.

"We deeply value the incredible contributions our suppliers make to the channel and our business," said Christie Hamberis, VP of Supplier Management at Telarus. "Our strong partnership with RapidScale has been instrumental in driving technology advisor sales success through collaborative resources, education, and innovative solutions. We commend RapidScale's dedication and exceptional performance, as well as the outstanding achievements of all our 2023 award winners."

About RapidScale

Whether refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Telarus:

Telarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives.

