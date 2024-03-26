RapidScale's Claudette LeBlanc Honored with Triangle Business Journal's Women in Business Award 2024

Chief Operations Officer of RapidScale is celebrated for her outstanding achievements and inspirational leadership.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, announces that its Chief Operations Officer Claudette LeBlanc has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Women in Business Award by the Triangle Business Journal. This esteemed accolade celebrates LeBlanc's inspirational journey to executive leadership, unwavering dedication to her team, and outstanding contributions to RapidScale and the broader business community within the Triangle and beyond.

This year's Women Business Award acknowledges 25 decision-makers and leaders in various industries, including finance, technology, and healthcare. Recognizing accomplished women across the Triangle for 26 years, this program honors dynamic women leaders and their proven track records of significant business and/or community service accomplishments.

With over 160 entries, LeBlanc was chosen to join the ranks of many inspirational women who make a meaningful impact on the community. Her visionary leadership has been key to RapidScale's unprecedented growth and success, driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation.

"I'm deeply honored to receive the Women in Business Award from the Triangle Business Journal, especially alongside other powerful women here in this community," said LeBlanc. "It's been an incredible journey to get here, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead a talented and dedicated group at RapidScale."

"We are thrilled and proud to see Claudette recognized with the Women in Business Award," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "This award is a well-deserved recognition of her tireless dedication and exceptional accomplishments. She truly advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and her efforts continue to inspire and uplift everyone around her. As she continues to lead passionately, she remains a beacon of inspiration for women in business everywhere."

For more info on 2024 Women in Business winners, read the TBJ story. Furthermore, check out TBJ's Executive Insights interview with LeBlanc and Market President and Publisher Jason Christie as they discuss her journey from a math teacher to chief operations officer for a leading managed cloud services provider. Watch here.

