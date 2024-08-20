RapidScale's Launches Cloud Observability to Monitor and Optimize Application Performance

By combining Datadog's capabilities with RapidScale's expertise, we are helping businesses to optimize application performance, better serve their customers, and drive business growth. Post this

"Technology is constantly evolving and application environments are growing increasingly complex. By combining Datadog's capabilities with RapidScale's expertise, we are helping businesses to optimize application performance, better serve their customers, and drive business growth," said Datadog's Vice President of Channels & Alliances Jarrod Buckley.

About RapidScale

Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

