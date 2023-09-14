RapidScale's Strategic Sales Team Expansion Targets Promising Markets with Growing Partners

I'm confident he'll be a dynamic leader, driving innovation, energy, and commitment to excellence for our partners' success. Tweet this

With 21 years of industry expertise and a substantial technical background, Wyly has extensive experience in complex solutions selling, consulting, and developing world-class teams

Held sales leadership roles at Lumen Technologies, Varnish, Windstream, and CenturyLink, helping partners and clients meet revenue goals and reduce operational costs through cutting-edge technology

Reputable for his business acumen, problem-solving, and building lasting relationships with partners and clients

Brian Barger, Cloud Solutions Consultant, MidAtlantic

Brings over 20 years of experience supporting technology advisors, telecom providers, and global systems integrators

Held sales leadership roles at TEOCO, Sakon, and NTT LTD., gaining extensive expertise in channel management and executing effective partner programs and strategies all throughout North America

Has a strong background in technology solutions consulting and business development

"Mark brings a refreshing perspective to our team, while also bringing a great wealth of knowledge for his partners," said Mark Szotkowski. "I'm confident he'll be a dynamic leader, driving innovation, energy, and commitment to excellence for our partners' success."

"The addition of Brian to our team will make a significant impact on our partners in the MidAtlantic area," said Brian Baker. "His leadership skills and industry expertise will greatly benefit our team and I have no doubt he will play a pivotal role in the business growth of our partners."

About RapidScale

RapidScale is a platform that simplifies IT. We help lean IT teams manage the technology that is vital to \running day-to-day operations so they can stay focused on driving growth. We deliver it as a service, with flexible management options, making technology accessible through our industry-leading management portal, putting the power to scale at their fingertips.

Already a powerhouse in managed services, the acquisition of Logicworks, a managed public cloud and modernization company, gives RapidScale an even more robust portfolio to simplify IT migration, modernization, and management putting lean IT teams back in control and enabling them to focus on business success and growth. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

