This partnership is designed to help organisations across the Middle East transform messy, duplicate, and incomplete product data into structured, accurate, and high-quality information—supporting digital transformation and operational excellence.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raqmanah Al Arabia and AICA Partner to Bring AI-Powered Product Data Solutions to the Middle East

AICA, a global leader in AI-powered product data intelligence, has announced a strategic partnership with Raqmanah Al Arabia, a leading Saudi-based provider of digital transformation, data governance, and IT consulting services. This partnership is designed to help organisations across the Middle East transform messy, duplicate, and incomplete product data into structured, accurate, and high-quality information—supporting digital transformation and operational excellence.

Across sectors such as energy, mining, manufacturing, and the public sector, poor product data quality continues to create hidden inefficiencies—from procurement delays and inflated inventory costs to compliance risks and failed ERP implementations. The joint offering from AICA and Raqmanah Al Arabia directly addresses these challenges with a scalable solution.

By combining Raqmanah's expertise in Data Management & Governance, ERP Implementation, Consulting Services, AI-Based Digital Solutions, and Facility Management (FM) with AICA's proprietary Agentic AI platform, organisations will gain access to robust product data optimisation tools integrated into their broader transformation efforts.

"This strategic partnership with AICA Data Technology marks a pivotal step in empowering Saudi Arabia to achieve Vision 2030 and GCC markets goals," said Eng. Majed Ahmed AlShangiti, Managing Director of Raqmanah Al Arabia. "By combining our deep regional expertise with AICA's cutting-edge AI solutions, we are uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, data-driven transformations that enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness across industries."

"We're excited to work with Raqmanah Al Arabia to bring our product data intelligence solutions to a wider audience across the region," said Isak Marais, Founder and CEO of AICA. "Their strong industry footprint and digital transformation experience make them the ideal partner to drive real results with our AI-powered technology."

The partnership will help organisations:

Cleanse and enrich legacy product data for ERP and EAM rollouts

Classify product and service records using UNSPSC or custom taxonomies with over 90% accuracy

Improve procurement efficiency, inventory accuracy, and compliance readiness

Automate classification, enrichment, and data cleansing with minimal manual input

About Raqmanah Al Arabia

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Jeddah, Raqmanah Al Arabia provides end-to-end services in digital transformation, process reengineering, ERP implementation (SAP, Oracle), AI and IoT solutions, smart facility management, and IT infrastructure. The company serves both public and private sectors, supporting government agencies, utilities, and large-scale enterprises. Visit https://raccit.co for more.

About AICA

AICA is a product data intelligence platform that automates the cleansing, enrichment, classification, creation, and comparison of product and service data. Its Agentic AI engine supports enterprise clients across industries to improve data quality, reduce manual workload, and accelerate digital transformation. Visit www.aicadata.com to learn more.

Media Contact

ZIAUDDIN QURESHI, Raqmanah Al Arabia, 966 566994507, [email protected], https://raccit.co

SOURCE Raqmanah Al Arabia