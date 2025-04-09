Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces 420 Deals on THC Mood Mints, CBDV Oil + Free THCV Gummies

Rare Cannabinoid Company kicks off the 420 season with special offers on nano THC + CBC Mood Mints and CBDV Oil Tinctures. Plus, customers will receive a FREE pack of THCV Gummies with purchases of $75 or more.

HONOLULU, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company, a leader in premium cannabinoid wellness products, is kicking off the 420 season with a trio of exciting promotions designed to elevate mood, support calm, and curb the munchies.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off on two of the company's most-loved products—THC + CBC Mood Mints and CBDV Oil Tincture—and receive a FREE pack of THCV Gummies with purchases of $75 or more.

This 420, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering a wellness-forward celebration with rare cannabinoids that support energy, focus, sociability, and feel-good experiences.

BOGO 50% Off: Fast-Acting THC + CBC Mood Mints

Rare Cannabinoid Company's THC + CBC Mood Mints combine 2.5mg Delta-9-THC, 2.5mg CBC, and 12.5mg CBD per mint in a nano-emulsified format that takes effect in as little as 15 minutes. These THC mints offer a smooth, blissful lift —perfect for microdosing, social settings, or relaxing at home.

Each jar contains 120 vanilla mint-flavored mints, making them easy to share and ideal for finding your perfect dose. A convenient 50-count packet is also available for on-the-go balance and energy.

Thanks to their nanoemulsification technology, these mints absorb quickly in the body, delivering a more consistent and fast-acting experience than traditional edibles. With a vanilla mint flavor similar to a white tic tac, they are a tasty on-the-go, discreet version of Rare Cannabinoid Company's extremely popular Mood Gummies. (Mood Gummies contain the same three mood boosting cannabinoids: hemp-derived Delta-9-THC, CBC cannabinoid, and CBD.)

BOGO 50% Off: CBDV Oil Tincture for Calm, Focus, and Social Ease

Also included in the 420 promotion is Rare Cannabinoid Company's pure CBDV Oil Tincture. This rare cannabinoid is gaining attention for its ability to promote emotional balance and ease irritability, while offering support for sociability and daily focus.

The tincture contains 500mg of CBDV in certified organic MCT coconut oil, with a spray cap for easy, customizable use. As a non-intoxicating compound, CBDV supports a balanced mindset and can be taken on its own or alongside other cannabinoids to enhance overall wellness.

Like all Rare Cannabinoid Company products, the CBDV oil is produced in a cGMP-certified facility, lab tested for purity and potency, and made from federally legal hemp containing less than 0.3% THC.

Free THCV Gummies with $75+ Orders

To sweeten the celebration, every order of $75 or more will receive a FREE pack of THCV Gummies—Rare Cannabinoid Company's best-selling vegan formula combining extra-strength THCV with CBD.

These sweet lemon-flavored gummies offer natural support for:

Appetite control





Focus and energy





Exercise motivation





Uplifted mood and productivity

THCV is a rare cannabinoid known for promoting mental sharpness and stamina, making it a popular choice for daytime use. It is also ideal for curbing the munchies and helping people eat less. The free gift gives customers the chance to experience these effects first-hand—just in time for 420 festivities and spring wellness goals.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Founded in Hawaii, Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first to offer pure rare cannabinoid oil tinctures and gummies, including THCV, CBDV, CBN, CBC, and CBG. The company is best known for its innovative products and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer education.

All products are made from U.S. hemp, contain less than 0.3% THC, and are third-party lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Rare Cannabinoid Company products are shipped nationwide to all U.S. states, Guam and Puerto Rico. Select products also ship to international locations where hemp is legal. They are also available wholesale from Wellness Orders.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, 8087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company