Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches Dispensary-Strength CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel With Free Sample Offer

"Our Rapid Relief Gel should be applied directly to the skin in areas experiencing discomfort and soreness for cooling relief," said a company spokesperson. "Our special, weightless formula is neither sticky nor oily and it has a mild, refreshing scent, making it ideal for use anytime—pre or post-workout, before going out, or going to bed."

For enhanced cooling, the company recommends storing the bottle in the refrigerator. The gel also absorbs best when massaged into damp skin after a warm shower or bath.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company is known for its extensive apothecary of naturally occurring cannabinoids and specialized wellness blends. Their new THC + CBG + CBD cream complements their range of all-natural, vegan gummies and cannabinoid tinctures designed for various wellness needs.

Popular gummy options include:

In addition, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers pure rare cannabinoid tinctures, including CBDV oil, which may improve sociability and ease irritability, and a Pet CBD oil.

Free Samples and Additional Offers

To experience the benefits firsthand, customers can request a free sample packet of the new THC lotion with CBG and CBD. Each sample packet contains 12mg CBD oil, 5mg THC, and 12mg CBG oil. It comes with free shipping and there is no credit card required.

For those interested in a THC-free option, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers the Hawaiian Choice CBD Topical Gel, a CBD cream made with premium Hawaiian CBD and botanicals, and scented with eucalyptus and lemongrass essential oils.

Customers can also try Rare Cannabinoid Company's gummies by taking the Cannabinoid Finder Quiz to receive a coupon code for up to 10 free gummies ($25 value). Shipping charges apply unless a qualifying purchase amount is met.

Brick and mortar stores and clinics interested in selling Rare Cannabinoid Company topicals, tinctures, or gummies can visit the brand's wholesale website Wellness Orders for information.

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, 8087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

