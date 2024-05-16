Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches Dispensary-Strength CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel With Free Sample Offer

Rare Cannabinoid Company is celebrating the launch of its high potency hemp CBG + CBD + THC Lotion by giving away free sample packets with free shipping, no credit card necessary. The new cooling gel contains a powerful trio of cannabinoids, arnica and other natural ingredients for targeted relief of soreness and discomfort. The revolutionary CBD cream ships to all U.S. locations.
HONOLULU, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is proud to announce the launch of its new, high-potency CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel. This dispensary-strength topical, designed to relieve muscle and joint discomfort, is now available in stores and can be ordered online and delivered to any location in the United States. Customers can receive a free sample packet with free shipping, no credit card necessary, from the product page here: CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel.
This unique gel features a blend of cannabinoids, including 1000mg CBG oil, 1000mg CBD oil, and 400mg Delta-9-THC. This powerful combination of CBG and THC in a CBD cream offers superior relief. It is also enriched with natural ingredients such as arnica, MSM, menthol, gotu kola, dandelion root extract, and aloe vera, ensuring a comprehensive approach to discomfort relief and post-exercise recovery.
"Our Rapid Relief Gel should be applied directly to the skin in areas experiencing discomfort and soreness for cooling relief," said a company spokesperson. "Our special, weightless formula is neither sticky nor oily and it has a mild, refreshing scent, making it ideal for use anytime—pre or post-workout, before going out, or going to bed."
For enhanced cooling, the company recommends storing the bottle in the refrigerator. The gel also absorbs best when massaged into damp skin after a warm shower or bath.
About Rare Cannabinoid Company
Rare Cannabinoid Company is known for its extensive apothecary of naturally occurring cannabinoids and specialized wellness blends. Their new THC + CBG + CBD cream complements their range of all-natural, vegan gummies and cannabinoid tinctures designed for various wellness needs.
Popular gummy options include:
- CBG Gummies: For relief with 30mg CBG and 10mg CBD per gummy.
- THC + CBG Gummies: For relief with 2.5mg Delta-9-THC, 30mg CBG, and 10mg CBD per gummy.
- THCV Gummies: For energy and appetite control with 12.5mg THCV and 10mg CBD.
- THC + THCV Gummies: 2.5mg Delta-9-THC, 12.5mg THCV and 10mg CBD.
- Mood Gummies: For improved mood with 5mg Delta-9-THC, 5mg CBC, and 10mg CBD. Jars contain 30 gummies while Mood Gummies packets contain 10 gummies.
- CBN Gummies: For restful sleep with 30mg CBN and 10mg CBD.
- THC + CBN Gummies: For deep, dreamy sleep with 5mg Delta-9-THC, 30mg CBN, and 10mg CBD.
- CBD Gummies: For calm and stress relief, with 30mg CBD.
In addition, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers pure rare cannabinoid tinctures, including CBDV oil, which may improve sociability and ease irritability, and a Pet CBD oil.
Free Samples and Additional Offers
To experience the benefits firsthand, customers can request a free sample packet of the new THC lotion with CBG and CBD. Each sample packet contains 12mg CBD oil, 5mg THC, and 12mg CBG oil. It comes with free shipping and there is no credit card required.
For those interested in a THC-free option, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers the Hawaiian Choice CBD Topical Gel, a CBD cream made with premium Hawaiian CBD and botanicals, and scented with eucalyptus and lemongrass essential oils.
Customers can also try Rare Cannabinoid Company's gummies by taking the Cannabinoid Finder Quiz to receive a coupon code for up to 10 free gummies ($25 value). Shipping charges apply unless a qualifying purchase amount is met.
Brick and mortar stores and clinics interested in selling Rare Cannabinoid Company topicals, tinctures, or gummies can visit the brand's wholesale website Wellness Orders for information.
