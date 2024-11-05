Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches Early Black Friday Weekly Deals - Starting With CBN Gummies & CBN Oil For Sleep

Rare Cannabinoid Company is starting Black Friday early with a month-long lineup of exclusive deals and discounts. Shoppers can find a new offer each week throughout November, along with reduced prices on select products and a chance to receive a free full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD Oil with qualifying purchases.

HONOLULU, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is starting Black Friday early with a month-long lineup of exclusive deals and discounts. Shoppers can find a new offer each week throughout November, along with reduced prices on select products and a chance to receive a free full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD Oil with qualifying purchases.

Weekly Black Friday Deals

This week, Rare Cannabinoid Company is kicking off its Black Friday deals with a Buy One Get One 50% Off promotion on all CBN sleep products, running until 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Time on November 7. Known for promoting deep relaxation and restful sleep, these CBN (cannabinol) products are available as extra strength CBN Gummies, THC + CBN Gummies, and pure CBN Oil. Customers can simply add two of the same product to your cart, and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Free Full Spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD Oil

All month long, every purchase of $179 or more qualifies for a free bottle of Rare Hawaiian CBD Oil, valued at $49. This premium oil is extracted from hemp grown on the slopes of Maui's Haleakalā volcano and offers a unique full spectrum experience, blended with organic wild orange and Italian lemon oils. Shoppers only need to place $179+ in products in their cart before BOGO 50% Off discounts to qualify. This offer will run all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday as long as supplies last.

Free Edibles with Cannabinoid Quiz

In addition to these Black Friday offers, Rare Cannabinoid Company provides a fun way to explore cannabinoids and receive free edibles. Take the Cannabinoid Quiz to discover personalized product recommendations and receive a coupon code for up to 20 free edibles worth $25. Choose from a range of THC and non-THC gummies and mints, including THC + CBC Mood Gummies, THCV Gummies, and CBG and CBN options, designed for specific effects such as improved mood, appetite control, and restful sleep. Simply pay shipping, or enjoy free shipping on orders over $99.

Free Sample of CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel

Rare Cannabinoid Company is also offering free samples of their new Rapid Relief Gel, formulated with dispensary-strength CBG, CBD, and Delta-9-THC, alongside botanicals like arnica and MSM to target soreness and swelling. This weightless, cooling gel is available to try for free, with no purchase or shipping fee required. Visit the CBD cream product page to request a sample and experience the soothing effects firsthand. A free sample packet is also included in every order.

More Black Friday Deals to Come

Shoppers are encouraged to check back each week for new Black Friday promotions leading up to Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. From gummies and oils to topicals and pet CBD, Rare Cannabinoid Company's premium products offer options for everyone looking to incorporate rare cannabinoids into their routine.

Wholesale Orders Available

For retailers interested in stocking Rare Cannabinoid Company products, please visit Wellness Orders for wholesale inquiries.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company is a pioneer in the cannabinoid wellness industry, recognized for offering the first pure THCV and CBDV tinctures, as well as THCV gummies and other unique products. Their products are carefully crafted from hemp, contain less than 0.3% THC, and are federally legal.

For more information about Rare Cannabinoid Company's products and November Black Friday deals, please the brand's website.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, 8087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company