Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches Revamped Website To Help People Shop By Wellness Need

We've redesigned our site so customers can shop by need — whether that's better sleep, energy and focus, discomfort relief, or appetite control.

In addition to shopping by need, customers can now filter products by cannabinoid, product type (edibles, oils, topicals), and THC comfort level. Whether someone wants a THC-free option or is open to products with legal, hemp-derived Delta-9-THC, the new interface helps guide every step.

Find Your Perfect Cannabinoid Match

A highlight of the new site is the revamped quiz: a one-minute tool that matches people with the most suitable products based on their personal goals. Shoppers can select preferences like "want to eat less," "mood enhancement," or "social ease and irritability," then refine results by THC preference and delivery method.

To celebrate the launch, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering a new free edibles coupon to anyone who completes the quiz. The coupon covers up to $30 worth of products — including 10 gummies or 20 mints — that can be mixed and matched. Options include:

THCV Gummies for energy, focus, and appetite control

THC CBN Gummies for deep, restorative sleep

THC + CBG, CBC, and CBD blends for discomfort, mood, and calm

Education Meets Accessibility

The redesign reflects the brand's continued mission to educate and empower. Visitors can explore a range of rare cannabinoids, read about their effects, and decide how they want to feel—whether that's uplifted, relaxed, or focused.

With new visual navigation tools and updated product pages, Rare Cannabinoid Company ensures that everyone—from newcomers to experienced users—can navigate cannabinoids with confidence.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Founded in Hawaii, Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first brand to offer a full line of purified minor cannabinoids. All products are made from hemp and contain less than 0.3% THC, making them federally legal and available for shipping across the United States. Learn more at Rare Cannabinoid Company.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, +1-808-762-1313, [email protected], rarecannabinoidco.com

