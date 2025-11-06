Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches Road to Black Friday Sales

"Each week offers something different, so whether you're stocking up on your favorites or trying something new, there's always a surprise waiting." Post this

Without revealing the full lineup, Rare Cannabinoid Company hints that shoppers can look forward to a variety of changing promotions, from mix-and-match BOGO 50% Off deals to free gummies or mints worth up to twenty dollars, plus special bundle savings that appear throughout the month. With new offers released weekly, it's always the right time to shop.

"We wanted to make the lead-up to Black Friday exciting for our customers," said a Rare Cannabinoid Company spokesperson. "Each week offers something different, so whether you're stocking up on your favorites or trying something new, there's always a surprise waiting."

Rare Cannabinoid Company is known for crafting precise blends of natural cannabinoids that deliver distinct effects and experiences. Its formulations pair rare and major cannabinoids to target mood, rest, focus, comfort, and more. All products are made in a cGMP-certified facility, are third-party lab tested, and are federally legal hemp products containing less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC.

The brand's best-selling products include:

CBN Gummies with THC and CBD oils for deep, dreamy sleep

Rare Cannabinoid Company was founded in Hawaii and grew out of its sister brand, Hawaiian Choice CBD, established in 2017. The company was among the first to develop and sell pure rare cannabinoid oils such as THCV and CBDV and has since expanded into gummies, mints, unique tincture blends, and topicals.

Throughout November, customers can visit the company's website to discover each week's surprise offers, explore its range of cannabinoid formulations, and enjoy exclusive gifts with qualifying purchases.

For more information and to see this week's surprise sales, visit: rarecannabinoidco.com.

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, +18087621313, [email protected], rarecannabinoidco.com

