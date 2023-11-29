Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches THC + CBG Relief Gummies - The Ultimate Edible for Physical Wellness

"We are excited to introduce THC + CBG Relief Gummies to our valued customers. These gummies bring together the best of THC, CBG, and CBD, offering an enjoyable and effective way to support physical wellness." Post this

Delta-9-THC, the primary cannabinoid in cannabis and hemp plants, is known for its potential to alleviate discomfort and promote a sense of euphoria. It interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system, potentially reducing sensations of soreness and discomfort.

CBG, or Cannabigerol, is a rare cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp. It offers potential benefits for relieving temporary discomfort and soreness, supporting joint and brain health, and promoting a sense of balance and calm.

The CBD in the hemp extract used in THC + CBG Relief Gummies is aimed at enhancing the overall experience through the entourage effect. These cannabinoids work synergistically, amplifying each other's effects and potentially providing even greater discomfort relief.

One of the most common questions regarding THC gummies is their legality. It's important to note that all THC Gummies by Rare Cannabinoid Company are made from Delta-9-THC naturally extracted from legal U.S.-grown industrial hemp. This THC is neither converted from CBD nor synthesized in any way. With less than 0.3% THC content, gummies are federally legal and available for shipment to all locations across the United States. However, due to international regulations, the Hawaiian brand regretfully cannot offer international shipping at this time.

"We are excited to introduce THC + CBG Relief Gummies to our valued customers," said a company spokesperson. "These gummies bring together the best of THC, CBG, and CBD, offering an enjoyable and effective way to support physical wellness. We are committed to providing high-quality, legal hemp products that can help people live their best lives."

Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers two other types of THC Gummies. Mood Gummies each contain 5mg Delta-9-THC as well as high levels of CBC oil for mood improvement and CBD oil. THC + CBN Sleep Gummies contain 5mg Delta-9-THC, 30mg CBN for rest, relaxation and sleep, and 10mg CBD oil each.

The company also offers THC-Free gummies, including THCV Gummies for energy and appetite control.

Rare Cannabinoid Company grew out of its sister brand, Hawaiian Choice CBD, and offers the largest selection of unique cannabinoid oils – such as CBDV and CBGA – as well as full and broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil tinctures, topicals, and Pet CBD.

To learn more about THC + CBG Relief Gummies and Rare Cannabinoid Company's other innovative hemp-based products, visit their website. For wholesale inquiries, visit Wellness Orders.

Rare Cannabinoid company is a trusted name in the hemp industry, dedicated to providing high-quality hemp-based products to promote health and wellness. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Rare Cannabinoid Company continues to lead the way in the development of premium hemp-derived goods.

