Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches THC + THCV Uplift Gummies - Unique Edibles With Dreamy Delta-9-THC, Energizing THCV To Combat The Munchies, and CBD Oil

THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is a natural, stimulating cannabinoid found mostly in African landrace cannabis sativa plants and is believed to increase focus and concentration while controlling hunger. However, THCV is only found in tiny amounts in cannabis and hemp, and was only able to be extracted in larger quantities in recent years. In fact, Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first to create a pure THCV oil tincture and THCV CBD oil in 2020, followed by the strongest THCV gummies on the market.

"Our THCV oils and gummies are extremely popular for fitness, exercise, and work. Now, our THC + THCV Gummies add a new dimension to our THCV offerings," said a company spokesperson.

Each THC + THCV Uplift Gummy contains a very large amount of rare cannabinoid THCV - 12.5mg - as well as 2.5mg hemp-derived Delta-9-THC, and 10mg of CBD. The premium brand says the THC + THCV Gummies were designed to offer the positive benefits of Delta-9-THC without overwhelming sleepiness or hunger. The sweet lemon flavored gummies are not only delicious but also vegan, catering to a diverse range of preferences.

Key Features of THC : THCV Uplift Gummies:

THCV: A rare cannabinoid with opposite effects to THC, THCV may control appetite and increase energy, focus, and concentration. Like their THCV Gummies, Rare Cannabinoid Company's new THC + THCV Gummies boast an impressive 12.5mg of THCV per gummy, the largest amount available in any gummy on the market.

Delta-9-THC: Known for its dreamy properties, Delta-9-THC provides relief from occasional discomfort and temporary nausea. Each gummy contains 2.5mg derived from legal industrial U.S. hemp, ensuring federal legality with less than 0.3% THC.

CBD: With 10mg of CBD per gummy, the full spectrum blend enhances the entourage effect, promoting stress resilience, balance, and calm.

What Sets THC + THCV Gummies Apart?

The unique combination of Delta-9-THC, THCV, and CBD creates a synergistic effect that delivers both uplifting and dreamy sensations. The high level of THCV may also counteract the munchies commonly associated with THC consumption.

Shipping Information

All of the brand's THC Gummies are federally legal and ship to all U.S. locations. However, unlike their other products, they cannot be shipped abroad. Purchase is limited to adults 21+ and the company warns people not to drive or operate machinery after consumption. Ingredients, suggested use, warnings and more can be found on their website.

Other products with THCV or THC:

THCV Gummies: For those seeking the energizing, appetite-controlling properties of THCV without any THC effects, Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers THCV gummies with Zero THC.

Pure THCV Oil Tincture: This tincture contains 500mg THCV in certified organic MCT coconut oil.

THCV + CBD Oil Tincture: A one-to-one blend of pure THCV with full spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil.

THC + CBC Mood Gummies: Mood Gummies containing 5mg Delta-9-THC and high levels of CBC oil aim to induce feelings of happiness and contentment.

THC + CBG Relief Gummies: Relief Gummies contain a very large amount of CBG oil - 30mg CBG - for discomfort relief. CBG effects are enhanced by 2.5mg Delta-9-THC and 10mg CBD.

THC + CBN Sleep Gummies: Sleep Gummies contain 30mg CBN for relaxation and sleep, which is heightened by 5mg Delta-9-THC and 10mg CBD.

Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers full spectrum Maui-grown CBD, broad spectrum Hawaiian Choice CBD oil tinctures, topicals, Pet CBD, and oils and gummies of a vast selection of rare cannabinoids including CBDV, CBDA, and CBGA.

In the Media:

Rare Cannabinoid Company's products, including their THC Gummies and THCV Gummies, have been featured in reputable publications such as L.A. Weekly, Leafly, High Times, Herb Magazine, CBD Oracle, Hawaii Business Magazine, The Washington Times, and Emerald Magazine. These articles provide insights into the benefits of cannabinoids and highlight the unique offerings of Rare Cannabinoid Company.

The company's products can be found in the hundreds of locations across the United States, Asia, and South America. Interested brick and mortar stores can contact their wholesale team at wellnessorders.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, +18087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

