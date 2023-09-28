Rare Cannabinoid Company Launches World's First Cannabinoid Finder Quiz

We created an easy way to match one's needs with specific cannabinoids and products. Tweet this

"We created an easy way to match one's needs with specific cannabinoids and products," she said.

The Cannabinoid Quiz asks three questions:

What do you need help with? (Examples: soreness and discomfort, sleep, want to eat more, want to eat less etc.)

Would you like to avoid some / all THC?

What types of products would you like to see? (Gummies, oil tinctures, topicals)

Quiz takers receive their results and a coupon code for a free packet of THC Mood Gummies ($25 value).

Unlike CBD quizzes which only select CBD products by type or strength, Rare Cannabinoid Company's quiz shows the specific cannabinoid or combination of cannabinoids with the most potential benefits given the user's answers. Quiz takers can look up more information on those cannabinoids and find links to articles and scientific studies on them.

Then, based on their needs, chosen amount of THC content, and product type, quiz takers are matched with cannabinoid oils, gummies, or topicals.

For example, if someone takes the cannabinoid quiz and says:

They need help with "energy and mental focus" and "want to eat less"

For THC content "I'm not sure yet"

Chosen product types are "Gummies" and "oil tinctures"

Their results show:

Recommended Cannabinoids THCV (for appetite suppression and energy) and CBDV (for sociability, memory, and tranquility)

Products selected for them are: pure THCV tincture, THCV CBD, extra strength THCV gummies with CBD, and CBDV distillate.

"You can also take the quiz multiple times to target different needs. You might find you can use CBG products for soreness after exercise, CBDA or THC Mood Gummies for occasional nausea, and CBN gummies for sleep at night," said the spokesperson.

Quiz takers will need to enter their email address to receive results and their coupon code for a free packet of 10 THC Mood Gummies.

Mood Gummies each contain 5mg delta-9-THC or relaxation as well as high levels of CBC cannabinoid for improved mood and CBD for calm, balance, and the entourage effect.

Mood Gummies ship to all locations within the United States. No purchase required. However, customers will need to pay shipping fees or spend $75+ for free shipping.

Rare Cannabinoid Company grew out of Hawaiian Choice, a luxury Hawaiian CBD brand established in 2017. The company offers the largest selection of naturally occurring rare cannabinoid oils and gummies as well as Hawaiian CBD products, Pet CBD, and hemp-derived delta-9-THC gummies. Products can be found in hundreds of stores across the United States, Asia, and South America. Brick-and-mortar stores can visit wholesale website Wellness Orders to learn more about stocking both Rare Cannabinoid Company and Hawaiian Choice products.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, +18087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company