Rare Cannabinoid Company Puts Spotlight On THCV Gummies & Oils With Early Black Friday Offer

Rare Cannabinoid Company is launching new, weekly deals all November. This week's deal is: Buy One Get One Half Off all THCV products for energy, focus, and appetite control.

HONOLULU, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company started Black Friday early with exciting weekly deals throughout November, giving customers a head start on premium cannabinoid products at unbeatable prices. This week's featured deal offers a Buy One Get One 50% Off on all THCV products, designed to promote energy, focus, and control appetite. Whether you're gearing up for holiday festivities or planning for the new year, these savings provide the perfect opportunity to try THCV's unique benefits. This limited-time BOGO offer ends at 11:59 pm Hawaii Time on November 14.

Spotlight On THCV For Energy & Appetite Control

Known for enhancing mental clarity and reducing appetite, THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) can support energy, concentration, and weight management goals. Rare Cannabinoid Company offers THCV products with and without CBD and THC, allowing customers to tailor their experience based on their needs. Choose from the following high-quality THCV products to take advantage of this week's deal:

THCV Gummies – Extra strength sweet lemon vegan edibles each contain 12.5mg THCV and 10mg CBD.





THC + THCV Gummies – These gummies add 2.5mg Delta-9-THC to the mix of THCV and CBD. This offers the feel of THC minus the associated tiredness and munchies thanks to THCV.





THCV Tincture – 500mg pure THCV in certified organic MCT coconut oil. Perfect for those seeking a THC-free, pure THCV experience.

To redeem this deal, simply add two of the same product to your cart, and the 50% discount will be automatically applied to one item at checkout. If you put more of the same item in your cart, they will each be 25% off.

Free Rare Hawaiian CBD Oil with Orders Over $179

In addition to the weekly Black Friday deals, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering customers a free bottle of Hawaiian CBD Oil with every purchase of $179 or more (before BOGO 50% Off discounts). This premium, full-spectrum CBD oil is sourced from hemp grown on the slopes of Maui's Haleakala volcano and features 1000mg of CBD in organic MCT coconut oil, delicately flavored with organic wild orange and Italian lemon oils. Valued at $49, this free gift is available throughout November, while supplies last.

New Black Friday Deals Each Week

Rare Cannabinoid Company is rolling out new Black Friday deals every week through Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Customers are encouraged to check back frequently to explore new offers on the brand's wide range of premium cannabinoid products.

Free Edibles with the Cannabinoid Quiz

As another bonus, Rare Cannabinoid Company invites customers to try their THC and non-THC edibles for free by taking the Cannabinoid Quiz on their website. After completing the quiz, customers will receive a coupon code for up to 20 free edibles (a $25 value) to enjoy or share with loved ones. Just cover shipping or spend $99+ to receive free shipping on your order.

Here's a sampling of the free edibles you can choose from:

Mood Gummies – 10 Gummies with THC, CBC and CBD

THC Mints – 20 vanilla Mood Mints with THC, CBC, and CBD

CBG Gummies and CBN Gummies – With options containing THC or Zero THC

THCV Gummies – 5 Gummies (with or without THC)

These edibles offer a variety of mood-boosting and comfort-enhancing effects tailored to different preferences and wellness goals.

Try CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel for Free

For customers interested in topical solutions, Rare Cannabinoid Company is also offering free sample packets of their new CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel. This dispensary-strength CBD cream contains 1000mg of CBG, 1000mg of CBD, and 400mg of Delta-9-THC, combined with arnica, MSM, and botanicals to target soreness and swelling. To request a sample, simply visit the product page and request your free packet —no credit card required, and no shipping fee applies. Sample packets are also included in every order.

Wholesale Opportunities

Retailers interested in carrying Rare Cannabinoid Company's premium cannabinoid gummies, oils, topicals, and pet CBD products are encouraged to visit the company's wholesale site, Wellness Orders, for additional information.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company:

Rare Cannabinoid Company specializes in high-quality, federally legal cannabinoid products made from hemp with less than 0.3% THC. Known for pioneering pure cannabinoid formulations like THCV and CBDV tinctures and gummies, the company has built a reputation for offering premium, lab-tested products designed to enhance wellness.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, 8087621313, [email protected], Rare Cannabinoid Company

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company