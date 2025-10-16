Rare Cannabinoid Company Showcases CBC Cannabinoid in Oils, Mints and Mood Gummies

Hawaii hemp brand Rare Cannabinoid Company highlights blissful CBC and its Mood collection—featuring CBC, THC, and CBD—with a limited-time BOGO 50% Off sale.

HONOLULU, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company, a leader in hemp-derived wellness, is spotlighting its Mood collection and CBC cannabinoid products with a limited-time BOGO 50% Off sale this month. The Hawaii-based company is known for going beyond traditional THC and CBD blends to include rare cannabinoids that each offer unique effects and benefits.

Beyond THC and CBD: The Power of CBC

While most hemp products rely on a simple combination of THC and CBD, Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood line adds CBC cannabinoid (cannabichromene)—a hemp compound studied for its potential to enhance feelings of contentment and happiness while easing stress and discomfort. Research suggests that CBC supports the body's natural "bliss molecule," anandamide, helping its feel-good effects last longer. As noted in Leafly's article, "Nature's Antidepressant? CBC Boosts the Brain's Bliss Molecule," CBC offers uplifting, non-intoxicating effects. CBC oil can be taken on its own or as a companion to balanced amounts of THC and CBD in mood-supporting formulas.

Mood Gummies, THC Mints, and THC & CBC Tinctures

The Mood collection includes several options designed for customizable balance and bliss:

Mood Gummies — Each gummy combines 5 mg CBC, 5 mg THC, and 25 mg CBD for a smooth, uplifting effect.

THC Mints (Mood Mints) — Nano-enhanced solid-dose edibles offering half a gummy's amount for precise, fast-acting effects.

THC Tincture (Mood Oil) — A balanced liquid blend providing half a gummy's amount per 1 ml dropper for flexible dosing and quick absorption.

CBC Oil— A single-cannabinoid tincture containing only CBC and organic MCT coconut oil for non-intoxicating mood support.

All products are derived from federally legal hemp containing less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC, made in a cGMP-certified facility, and third-party lab-tested for purity and potency.

Limited-Time BOGO 50% Off Mood and CBC Products

Through the end of the month, customers can mix and match any two Mood or CBC products and receive the lower-priced item 50% off—no code required. The discount applies automatically at checkout. Customers can purchase multiple items to maximize savings — for example, buy four and get two half off, or buy six and get three half off.

Shoppers can also explore other best-selling cannabinoid formulations such as CBN gummies for sleep, CBG gummies for discomfort, and THCV gummies for energy and appetite control. The full sale and product lineup are available online at Rare Cannabinoid Company.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Founded in 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Rare Cannabinoid Company develops premium hemp supplements featuring rare and minor cannabinoids such as CBC, THCV, CBDV, and CBG. Each product is crafted from U.S.-grown hemp, formulated in a cGMP-certified facility, and independently lab-tested. The company's mission is to expand understanding of hemp's full potential through science, transparency, and innovation.

