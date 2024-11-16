Rare Cannabinoid Company Sweetens Deals On Mood Gummies, Mood Mints, and CBC Oil Tinctures

Rare Cannabinoid Company is helping customers get into the holiday spirit with its Early Black Friday BOGO 50% Off sale on THC + CBC Mood Gummies, THC + CBC Mood Mints, and its pure CBC Oil Tincture. All of these products are designed to promote feelings of contentment, happiness, and bliss.

HONOLULU, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is excited to announce its Early Black Friday Sale, offering customers the chance to Buy One, Get One Half Off on all THC + CBC Mood Gummies, THC + CBC Mood Mints and CBC Oil Tinctures. The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. on November 21 (Hawaii time) and marks the company's biggest promotion yet on these mood-enhancing products.

Elevating Spirits for the Holiday Season

Specially formulated to support mood improvement, Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood Gummies, Mood Mints, and CBC Oil Tinctures are ideal for uplifting spirits during the holidays. These products are designed to promote relaxation, a sense of contentment, and blissful euphoria, making them perfect for festive gatherings or quiet moments of self-care.

Cannabinoids for Mood Enhancement

Each product in this sale contains cannabichromene (CBC), a rare and non-intoxicating cannabinoid studied for its potential to improve mood. CBC has been shown to increase levels of anandamide, the brain's "bliss" molecule, helping reduce stress and promote happiness and relaxation.

For those seeking non-psychoactive options, Rare Cannabinoid Company's Pure CBC Oil Tincture is an excellent choice. It allows for a clear-headed experience, making it suitable for any time of day or activity.

The Trio of Bliss: CBC, THC, and CBD

The combination of CBC with Delta-9-THC and CBD enhances the entourage effect, where cannabinoids work synergistically for greater benefits. Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood Gummies and Mood Mints are carefully crafted to include this trio of cannabinoids, providing a balanced and uplifting experience.

Although all Rare Cannabinoid Company products contain less than 0.3% THC and are federally legal, it is important to note that Delta-9-THC produces euphoria and dream-like effects. Customers should refrain from driving or operating machinery after consuming THC edibles.

Comparing Mood Gummies and Mood Mints

Rare Cannabinoid Company offers two distinct ways to enjoy the mood-enhancing cannabinoids of THC, CBC, and CBD:

Mood Gummies

Each gummy contains 5mg Delta-9-THC, 5mg CBD, and 25mg CBC.

Vegan and naturally flavored with mint and lime.

A popular choice for their long-lasting, blissful effects.

Mood Mints

Each mint includes 2.5mg Delta-9-THC, 2.5mg CBD, and 12.5mg CBC.

Features nanoemulsion technology for faster onset (effects felt in as little as 15 minutes).

Natural vanilla mint flavor and conveniently portable for discreet, on-the-go use.

Both options are designed to suit different preferences, offering flexibility in dosage and onset time for a customized experience.

How to Take Advantage of the Early Black Friday Sale

To receive the BOGO 50% Off discount, customers can simply add two of the same product and size to their cart. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

This offer on Mood Edibles and CBC Oil products will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 21, Hawaii time.

Additional Offers and Savings

In addition to the BOGO sale, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering a complimentary bottle of Hawaiian 1000mg CBD Oil ($49 value) with any purchase of $179 or more (before discounts). This free gift will be available throughout the month while supplies last.

Furthermore, the company has recently reduced prices on more than a dozen products by up to $30, providing even more opportunities for savings.

Weekly Specials All November

Rare Cannabinoid Company is rolling out new special offers every week during November. Customers are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates on discounts and free products, including popular items like their high potency THCV Gummies and dispensary-strength CBD Cream / THC Lotion.

For detailed information about current and upcoming promotions, mood weed and more, visit the company's Black Friday Deals blog and other articles on their website.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company is a leader in premium cannabinoid products, offering a diverse selection of tinctures, gummies, and other hemp-derived options. The brand specializes in rare cannabinoids, including THCV, CBC, and CBDV, and was the first to introduce pure THCV and CBDV tinctures. All products are federally legal, crafted with less than 0.3% THC, and made from high-quality hemp. Based in Hawaii, Rare Cannabinoid Company is committed to providing innovative, effective solutions to support wellness.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, 8087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

