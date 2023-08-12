Rare Cannabinoid Company To Donate 50% Of Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil Proceeds To Maui Strong Fire Relief Fund

Rare Cannabinoid Company announced that it will donate 50% of all Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil proceeds to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. Donations will continue throughout August to directly aid wildfire relief efforts in Lahaina and across Maui.

HONOLULU, Aug. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company announced that it will donate 50% of all Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil proceeds to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. Donations will continue throughout August to directly aid wildfire relief efforts in Lahaina and across Maui.

"As a Hawaiian company, the devastation of Lahaina town and other parts of the Valley Isle hit close to home for all of us," company co-founder Jennifer Carlile said.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is based on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Employees are safe and production is unaffected. However, many of the company's friends, family, customers, hemp farms, shops, and the clinics that carry their wellness products have been deeply affected.

In fact, the broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil used in all Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil products comes from small farms on Maui. Most is grown in the rich soil of Haleakala Volcano's slopes.

The company pointed out that they are donating half of the proceeds from each product purchased, not just the profit.

This means that half the money spent goes directly to support the wildfire relief effort.

Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil Tinctures (Relax, Relief, Active, or Focus) Customer pays $59 . They donate $29.50 .

CBD Topical Gel Customer pays $49 . They donate $24.50 .

Pet CBD Customer pays $44.50 . They donate $22.25 .

In addition to using CBD oil from hemp grown on Maui, their Hawaiian CBD products also contain real infusions of pineapple, passion fruit, noni, hibiscus, honey and essential oils. Many of these Hawaiian fruits and botanicals come from small farms on Maui as well as Kauai, Oahu, and the Big Island of Hawaii.

Prior to the fires on Maui, Rare Cannabinoid Company had some special deals and offers running and will continue those in addition to the Hawaiian Choice donations. Those offers are:

For every $75 spent, a customer will receive a Free Packet of 10 THC Mood Gummies ( $25 value). If they spend $150 , they will get two free packets ( $50 value) etc. THC Mood Gummies each contain 5mg hemp-derived Delta 9 THC Oil as well as high levels of CBC oil and CBD oil. They are vegan, all natural, mint and lime flavored, and ship to all U.S. locations.

50% Off CBDA Oil Tincture (CBDA is good for occasional nausea, appetite improvement, discomfort)

50% Off CBGA + Hawaiian CBD + CBDA Oil Tincture (Excellent for supporting a healthy immune system as well as nausea, pain and inflammation after exercise)

There is always free U.S. shipping on all orders of $75+

Rare Cannabinoid Company grew out of Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil to offer the largest selection of rare cannabinoid and terpene oils and gummies. These include: THCV oils and extra strength THCV gummies for energy and appetite suppression, CBN products for sleep, and CBG gummies for discomfort and soreness, as well as CBC oils, CBDV distillate, terpene-only tinctures and more.

Products can be found in about 400 locations across the United States and worldwide.

The Hawaiian CBD and cannabinoid company asks people to please keep Maui in their thoughts. Donations can also be made directly to Maui Strong or to other reputable charities listed on Hawaii News Now. Go Fund Me also has a verified list of fundraisers.

