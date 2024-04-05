Rare Cannabinoid Company Unveils 420 Deals on THC Mood Gummies & CBD Oils

We're thrilled to offer these incredible deals to our customers. Our Mood Gummies are a fan favorite, and we're excited to make them more accessible to everyone in anticipation of 420. Post this

THC + CBC Mood Gummies - Each tasty vegan edible contains 5mg hemp-derived Delta-9-THC, 5mg CBC (cannabichromene), and 25mg CBD for blissful relaxation and happiness. Mood Gummies are naturally flavored with fresh lime and mint and there are 30 gummies per jar.

25% Off:

Rare Hawaiian CBD: 1000mg full spectrum CBD oil extracted from premium Hawaiian hemp plants grown on the slopes of Maui's Haleakala volcano.

Haleakala volcano. CBC + CBD Oil: Equal parts CBC oil for non-psychoactive mood improvement and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil.

CBG + CBD Oil: Equal parts cannabigerol (CBG oil) to relieve discomfort, soreness, and support healthy joints and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil.

Mood Gummies are among Rare Cannabinoid Company's most popular Delta-9-THC edibles, designed to bring happiness and contentment to customers. Crafted with a blend of blissful cannabinoids, including Delta-9-THC and CBC oil, their Mood Gummies offer unparalleled mood boosting effects, complemented by the stress-relieving properties of CBD.

"We're thrilled to offer these incredible deals to our customers," said a company spokesperson. "Our Mood Gummies are a fan favorite, and we're excited to make them more accessible to everyone in anticipation of 420."

All products, including the Hawaiian brand's THC Mood Gummies ship to all U.S. locations - all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam. By starting 420 sales early, customers can have their favorite CBD, THC, and rare cannabinoid oils and gummies arrive in time to celebrate cannabis and hemp wellness on April 20.

In addition to their standalone benefits, THC + CBC & CBD Mood Gummies can be combined with extra-strength CBN products for enhanced sleep, with CBG products for relief, or with THCV oils to boost energy and reduce hunger. They also serve as an excellent base for mixing and matching with any of the brand's pure cannabinoid isolate extracts to enhance specific effects.

Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers customers the chance to try their THC and THC-free gummies for free! They offer an innovative Cannabinoid Finder Quiz to help people find the cannabinoids that suit their needs. Upon quiz completion, people receive a coupon code for their choice of up to 10 free gummies ($25 value). There are six options to choose from:

1) 10 THC: CBC Mood Gummies

2) 5 THCV Gummies (Energy, Appetite Control)

3) ZERO THC combination pack with 5 CBN Sleep and 5 CBG Relief Gummies

4) THC combination pack with 5 THC CBN Sleep and 5 THC CBG Relief Gummies

5) CBN Sleep combination pack with 5 THC and 5 ZERO THC CBN Sleep Gummies

6) CBG Relief combination pack with 5 THC and 5 ZERO THC CBG Relief Gummies

Don't miss out on these exclusive 420 deals! Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company to explore the full range of products and place your order today.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is dedicated to providing premium-quality cannabis and hemp products infused with rare cannabinoids. They strive to elevate the industry standard by offering innovative and effective solutions that cater to the diverse needs of customers.

