Rare Cannabinoid Company Unveils Exciting New 420 Deals

HONOLULU, Hawaii, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company, a pioneer in providing premium cannabinoid products, is thrilled to introduce fresh deals to their already impressive line-up of 420 deals on THC Mood Gummies, THCV and more. These exclusive offers are designed to celebrate the health and wellness benefits of cannabis and hemp, catering to individuals seeking natural remedies and holistic solutions.

New Sales Highlights:

Buy One, Get One Half Off:

Hawaiian Choice CBD Topical Gel – Experience the ultimate relief from discomfort and soreness with this luxurious CBD cooling balm from the esteemed Hawaiian Choice line. Crafted with precision from premium Maui -grown CBD, this weightless gel combines broad-spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil with arnica, MSM, and other botanicals, offering soothing relief and supporting healthy joints. Enhanced with a refreshing scent of eucalyptus and lemongrass, this gel provides a rejuvenating experience for one's body and mind.

25% Off:

Hawaiian Choice Relief CBD Oil – Discover unparalleled relief with this 1000mg broad-spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil, infused with three terpenes for enhanced comfort and stress relief. Savor the delightful flavor derived from real Hawaiian lilikoi (passion fruit), pineapple, noni, and honey, and indulge in a moment of tranquility and well-being.

These exceptional products have been curated to empower individuals on their journey towards wellness and vitality. Additionally, Rare Cannabinoid Company ensures nationwide accessibility, shipping to all US locations including all 50 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

In addition to these exciting new offerings, Rare Cannabinoid Company has already announced incredible deals for 420, including buy one, get one half off specials on THC Mood Gummies, which contain hemp derived Delta-9-THC, CBC oil, and CBD oil for mood enhancement, and THC + THCV Gummies, which offer the uplift of THC minus the munchies thanks to appetite controlling THCV. These vegan edibles, flavored with fresh lime and mint or sweet lemon, offer a blissful and uplifting experience for consumers.

Visit rarecannabinoidco.com to explore the full list of 420 specials, learn about rare cannabinoids, and discover the brand's extensive product range.

Furthermore, individuals interested in trying Rare Cannabinoid Company gummies for free can take a 1-minute Cannabinoid Finder Quiz and receive a coupon code for up to 10 free gummies ($25 value). With options featuring THC, THCV, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBD, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

Fan favorites are the starter pack of 10 Mood Gummies or the 5-count packet of THCV gummies. Unlike THC, the THCV gummies boost energy, focus and concentration while reducing hunger.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company: Rare Cannabinoid Company is dedicated to providing premium cannabinoid products sourced from the finest ingredients. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, they strive to redefine the standards of excellence in the industry.

Media Contact

Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company, 8087621313, [email protected], www.rarecannabinoidco.com

