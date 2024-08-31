Rare Cannabinoid Company Unveils Incredible Price Drops on THCV, CBDV, CBN & More + A Special Offer On THC + CBC Mood Mints For Labor Day Weekend

Rare Cannabinoid Company is celebrating Labor Day Weekend by announcing incredible price drops on a dozen of their most popular cannabinoid products, including $30 off their pure THCV tincture and $30 off THC + THCV Gummies. In addition, their featured deal is: Buy one get one half off new, fast-acting nano THC + CBC Mood Mints.

HONOLULU, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is celebrating Labor Day Weekend with incredible deals on its most popular cannabinoid products. Whether you're seeking enhanced mood, energy, focus, improved sleep, or relief from discomfort, these exclusive offers make it easier than ever to discover the benefits of rare cannabinoids.

One of the highlights of their Labor Day offers is the Buy One, Get One 50% off deal on the newly launched THC + CBC Mood Mints. These mints are available in 50-count packets and 120-count child-resistant jars, delivering the perfect blend of THC, CBC, and CBD to elevate mood and well-being. Utilizing nano-emulsified cannabinoids, these mints provide fast-acting effects similar to those found in the company's renowned Mood Gummies.

Massive Price Drops on a Dozen Best-Selling Products: In addition to the BOGO offer, Rare Cannabinoid Company is lowering its prices on a variety of its best-selling products, including:

THCV Oil Tincture: Now $30 off (previously $109 , now $79 ), this pure THCV oil is ideal for boosting energy, enhancing focus, and controlling appetite. It contains 500mg THCV in certified organic MCT coconut oil.





off (previously , now ), this pure THCV oil is ideal for boosting energy, enhancing focus, and controlling appetite. It contains 500mg THCV in certified organic MCT coconut oil. THC + THCV Gummies: These gummies, also $30 off (previously $119 , now $89 ), combine the effects of hemp-derived Delta-9-THC with the energizing, appetite-curbing effects of THCV. This means one can enjoy all the benefits of THC without feeling tired or hungry. There are 30 vegan, natural, sweet lemon-flavored gummies per child-resistant jar. Each edible contains 12.5mg THCV, 2.5mg Delta-9-THC, and 10mg CBD.

Furthermore, customers can enjoy price reductions on a range of products, including CBN gummies and oils for better sleep, CBG edibles and tinctures for soreness and discomfort, CBC oil for mood improvement, CBDV for sociability and reduced irritability, premium Hawaiian CBD oil, extra strength CBD, THC edibles, and much more.

For any new customers who are curious about Rare Cannabinoid Company's products but don't know where to begin, they offer a quick and easy Cannabinoid Finder Quiz. After answering a few questions, the quiz details the best cannabinoids for a person's unique needs and products to consider. In addition, they receive a coupon code for their choice of cannabinoid gummies or mints. They can choose from THCV, CBN, or CBG with or without THC, Mood Mints or Mood Gummies - up to a $25 value.

Established in 2017 and based in Hawaii, Rare Cannabinoid Company is a pioneer in the development of premium cannabinoid products. All of the company's offerings are manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities, ensuring the highest quality and safety standards. Each product undergoes rigorous lab testing to guarantee purity and legality, adhering to all U.S. regulations.

Rare Cannabinoid Company's products are available in over 400 stores and clinics across the United States, as well as online, where they ship to all 50 states, U.S. territories, and select international destinations.

Whether you're seeking specific wellness goals or simply want to explore the benefits of rare cannabinoids, Rare Cannabinoid Company has something for everyone.

