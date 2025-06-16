Rare Cannabinoid Company Unveils THC + CBC Mood Oil: A Sugar-Free, Flavorless Tincture to Boost Mood and Emotional Balance

We wanted to create something that felt just as uplifting and emotionally supportive as our Mood Gummies and Mints, but with a clean and flavorless format that people can use any time—especially after brushing their teeth or when avoiding sugar. Post this

"We wanted to create something that felt just as uplifting and emotionally supportive as our Mood Gummies and Mints, but with a clean and flavorless format that people can use any time—especially after brushing their teeth or when avoiding sugar," said a spokesperson for Rare Cannabinoid Company.

What's Inside Mood Oil?

Each 30ml bottle contains:

75mg Delta-9-THC

75mg CBC

375mg CBD

+ Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil (and nothing else)

Each 1ml dropper delivers:

2.5mg THC

2.5mg CBC

12.5mg CBD

That's the exact same blend as one Mood Mint, or half a Mood Gummy, making it easy to customize your experience or switch between product formats.

Clean, Discreet, and Versatile

This THC tincture offers:

No sugar, flavoring, or additives

Gluten-free, vegan formula

Perfect for sensitive palates or those watching their diet

Ideal for post-brushing or early morning use

Mixes effortlessly into drinks or food

The Mood Product Line: Choose Your Format

Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood Collection is built around the same trio of cannabinoids in every product, offering options for every lifestyle:

Mood Gummies: Tasty vegan edibles with a refreshing lime-mint flavor. Each gummy contains 5mg THC, 5mg CBC, and 25mg CBD.

Mood THC Mints: Subtle vanilla mint tablets with 2.5mg THC, 2.5mg CBC, and 12.5mg CBD. These nanoemulsified cannabinoids offer fast effects in about 15 minutes.

Mood Oil: The newest addition—flavorless, sugar-free, and ideal for precision dosing.

All Mood Products are lab-tested, federally legal (under 0.3% THC by weight), and made in a cGMP-certified facility.

Rave Reviews & Media Coverage

Rare Cannabinoid Company's Mood collection has received acclaim from leading cannabis publication Leafly, which described the Mood Gummies as delivering "contentedness and optimism," and reported that Mood Mints can take effect in as little as 16 minutes.

Customer reviews echo the sentiment, praising the products for helping them unwind, focus, and feel uplifted without heaviness or couch-lock.

Discover Your Daily Dose of Positivity

The launch of Mood Oil allows even more people to experience the joy and ease of rare cannabinoids in a clean, controlled way. Whether you're new to THC or looking for a flavorless option that fits into your wellness routine, Mood Oil offers flexibility and fast mood support—without the sugar or guesswork.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company, based in Hawaii, specializes in crafting high-quality cannabinoid products that go beyond CBD and THC. They offer a full range of gummies, oils, and mints featuring unique cannabinoids such as THCV, CBG, CBC, and CBN. All products are hemp-derived, third-party lab-tested, and federally legal.

