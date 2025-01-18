Rare Cannabinoid Company's THCV Gummies and Oil Tinctures Support 2025 Resolutions

Rare Cannabinoid Company announces a limited-time BOGO 50% off sale on THCV products (THCV gummies and THCV oil tinctures), offering natural support for energy, focus, and appetite control to help individuals achieve their 2025 resolutions.

HONOLULU, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is helping people stay on top of their New Year's resolutions with its energizing and focus-enhancing THCV products. Whether the goal is increased energy, better focus, or maintaining healthy habits, the company's THCV oils and gummies are designed to support success. To kick off the year, Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering an exclusive BOGO 50% off deal on all THCV products for a limited time.

What Makes THCV Unique?

THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is a rare cannabinoid that offers unique benefits that are very different from THC. Celebrated for its uplifting properties, THCV is often referred to as a natural motivator. Its effects include:

Increased Energy – Helping fuel workouts and daily productivity.

Appetite Control – Assisting in mindful eating by curbing hunger.

Sharper Focus – Enhancing mental clarity and concentration to stay on track.

Additionally, THCV has been studied for its potential to reduce cravings for nicotine.

THCV Products to Support Your Goals

THCV Tincture - A versatile option for those seeking precise THCV dosing in organic MCT oil.

THCV Gummies - A sweet lemon-flavored gummy combining THCV and CBD to promote focus and balance.

THC + THCV Gummies- A harmonious blend of Delta-9-THC, THCV, and CBD that provides a sparkly uplift without triggering unwanted cravings.

Popular Products for Every Goal

In addition to its THCV offerings, Rare Cannabinoid Company provides a range of innovative products to address various wellness needs:

Mood Gummies and Mood Mints – Featuring CBC, Delta-9-THC, and CBD to uplift and improve mood.

CBD Cream – CBG + CBD + THC Rapid Relief Gel - A topical solution designed to ease discomfort and support active lifestyles.

THC CBN Gummies for Sleep – A powerful combination for falling asleep quickly and waking up refreshed.

CBG Gummies - Vegan, green apple flavored gummies for soreness and discomfort with CBG and CBD.

A Leader in Rare Cannabinoids

Rare Cannabinoid Company is a pioneer in the hemp industry, offering high-quality products featuring rare cannabinoids such as CBDV, CBG THCV, CBN, and CBC. All products are made from federally legal hemp, containing less than 0.3% THC and adhering to rigorous lab-testing standards.

Consumers nationwide can shop the BOGO 50% off sale on all THCV products today and take the first step toward an energized, focused, and balanced 2025.

For more information, visit Rare Cannabinoid Company.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company was established in 2017 in Hawaii, growing from its sister brand Hawaiian Choice. The company is renowned for its innovative products, including the first pure THCV oil tinctures and gummies, which cater to consumers seeking natural ways to enhance wellness and improve their quality of life.

