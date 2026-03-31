Rare Carat Included on Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2026

"Being recognized on Forbes' Best Employers list is an honor for our entire team," said Ajay Anand, Founder and CEO of Rare Carat. Post this

The Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list identifies the most outstanding companies in the United States. The evaluation was based on analysis of more than 7 million data points across more than 20,000 eligible companies, with more than 2,500 qualifying for a detailed assessment. In the end, only 500 companies were selected for the final ranking. The process considered critical factors such as employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

Rare Carat's presence on the list points to the company's steady growth and the workplace culture it has built along the way. As of early 2026, ten years after being founded, the team totals over 200 employees. The company placed #4 in the retail category and #18 among New York companies, a result that shows how quickly the brand is gaining ground across the U.S. e-commerce landscape.

For the last two consecutive years, Rare Carat has been America's top-rated jeweler on Trustpilot. The company benefited from its 2021 pivot from a marketplace to becoming the merchant of record on all orders and only selling its own branded products, therefore controlling quality over the whole experience. As a retailer specializing in high-quality diamond (natural and lab-grown) engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, wedding bands, and eternity rings, Rare Carat offers more than 1,700 ring styles, as well as more than 2,500 fine jewelry styles, providing a wide range of carefully curated products to choose from.

By managing the entire experience in-house, Rare Carat ensures a seamless journey from A to Z. Moreover, every purchase at Rare Carat comes with access to free guidance from GIA-trained gemologists, allowing customers to make well-informed purchasing decisions. The brand continues to expand its presence in fine jewelry while maintaining flawless product quality, competitive pricing, and strong customer service standards.

"Being recognized on Forbes' Best Employers list is an honor for our entire team," said Ajay Anand, Founder and CEO of Rare Carat. "From the beginning, we've focused on building a company culture centered around customer trust, innovation, and transparency. This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees who continue to push the company forward while helping consumers shop for diamonds with confidence."

For more details about this recognition and Rare Carat's growth, read the full announcement on the Rare Carat blog.

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Media Contact

Washeen Alagiyawadu, Rare Carat, 1 (855) 720-4858, [email protected], https://www.rarecarat.com/

SOURCE Rare Carat