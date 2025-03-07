Rare Carat Now Among Top US Online Diamond Retailers thanks to "Managed Marketplace" Model

"We're neither a traditional inventory-holding jeweler nor a hands-off peer-to-peer platform," explains CEO Ajay Anand. Post this

This approach has fueled remarkable expansion, with year-over-year growth significantly outpacing the industry average.

Unlike traditional jewelers who maintain costly inventory or peer-to-peer platforms that connect buyers directly with suppliers, Rare Carat purchases diamonds from vetted suppliers only after a customer places an order. Each diamond undergoes rigorous inspection using diamond detectors and verification of laser inscriptions and GIA certificates. The company then handcrafts the jewelry in New York and New Jersey—whether engagement rings, earrings, tennis bracelets, or necklaces—before shipping the finished piece directly to the customer's home with full shipping insurance coverage.

This model provides crucial protection in an industry notorious for scams and misleading practices. Customers benefit from both competitive pricing and professional verification, with GIA graduate gemologists serving as consumer advocates rather than commissioned salespeople.

Anand explains that part of the business model misconception stems from the company's evolution:

"Rare Carat launched in 2016 as a diamond search engine across third-party jewelers, but we pivoted to become a managed marketplace during COVID in 2020. This transition has been key to our accelerated growth trajectory."

Rare Carat operates with low overhead, allowing it to offer competitive pricing with thin margins—passing those savings directly to consumers while maintaining exceptional service quality. The company currently operates exclusively in the US and Canadian markets.

"Our gemologists are instructed to give advice as if they were helping a friend or family member," Anand added. "This consumer-first approach has resonated deeply, as evidenced by our exceptional ratings across review platforms including Trustpilot, Google, and the Better Business Bureau, where we consistently outperform competitors."

About Rare Carat

Rare Carat is a leading online diamond jewelry retailer operating as a managed marketplace, where customers purchase from Rare Carat while benefiting from a wide selection of diamonds from vetted suppliers. With a team of GIA graduate gemologists providing unbiased, expert guidance, Rare Carat has established itself as a trusted name in fine jewelry retail. For more information, visit rarecarat.com.

Media Contact

Ajay Anand, https://www.rarecarat.com/, 1 (855) 720-4858, [email protected]

SOURCE Rare Carat