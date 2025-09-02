Rare Carat Rated America's Number One Jeweler on Trustpilot

We're encouraged by companies like Rare Carat that have demonstrated a commitment to customer voices by asking for reviews and we congratulate them on this milestone - Vincent Petrillo, VP of Sales and General Manager of Trustpilot US Post this

Founded in 2016, Rare Carat started as a diamond search engine before evolving into a full-service managed marketplace. The company combines the selection and pricing of a platform with the quality control and service of a traditional jeweler. Today, shoppers can browse over one million certified natural and lab-grown diamonds with high-resolution 360° videos from a vetted supplier network, enhanced by proprietary AI price analysis and expert gemologist reviews.

Rare Carat is also expanding beyond engagement rings with a push into fine jewelry. The company launched over 2,000 unique pieces last year, including classics like diamond studs, tennis bracelets, and solitaire pendants. It's a natural next step for the brand as more customers return for gifts, anniversaries and self-purchases.

What truly sets Rare Carat apart is its customer support model: all pre and post-purchase assistance (including diamond consultations, returns, resizing, exchanges, warranty guidance) is handled entirely in-house by Rare Carat's own team. From a transaction standpoint, customers always buy from Rare Carat and not from a third party, and they are fully protected by the brand. The company's gemologists, who are GIA-educated and not paid on commission, are trained to provide honest, educational guidance with one goal: helping customers make the right choice.

Every piece is handcrafted in Rare Carat's New York and New Jersey workshops, with rigorous quality assurance checks. All diamonds are tested for authenticity with state of the art equipment, orders are packed under camera, shipped with full insurance, and require an adult signature for delivery.

In addition to its number one ranking in the Jeweler category, Rare Carat is also currently ranked first in the Jewelry Store and Jewelry Manufacturer categories by reviewers on Trustpilot, reflecting its leadership across the fine jewelry landscape.

"We're constantly working to make diamond buying even easier, more intuitive, and transparent for our customers " said Ajay Anand, CEO and Founder of Rare Carat. "Every day we come to work to listen to you - our customers - who tell us how we can improve."

"By engaging with Trustpilot and requesting feedback from customers, businesses can build trust, grow and improve their services," said Vincent Petrillo, VP of Sales and General Manager of Trustpilot US. "We're encouraged by companies like Rare Carat that have demonstrated a commitment to customer voices by asking for reviews and we congratulate them on this milestone."

Rare Carat is America's highest-rated online jewelry brand on Truspilot, offering natural and lab-grown diamond products. Based in New York, the company empowers shoppers with radical transparency and expert guidance. Rare Carat's collection comprises over a thousand engagement ring designs and two thousand unique jewelry pieces at competitive prices. Learn more at www.rarecarat.com/about.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 64 million monthly active users across the globe, with 140 billion annual Trustbox impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have nearly 1,000 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York.

Companies on Trustpilot can choose relevant categories to describe their industry, products, or services. All companies in a category are eligible to be best in that category if they're actively asking for reviews and have received 25 or more reviews in the last 12 months. Some companies on Trustpilot aren't eligible to be best in a category, and others aren't on Trustpilot at all. Based on 3,038 customer reviews on Trustpilot, Rare Carat is ranked #1 of 44 best eligible companies in Jeweler (1500 in total), #1 of 10 best companies in Diamond Dealer, #1 of 42 best companies in Jewelry Designer, #1 of 28 best companies in Jewellery Manufacturer, #1 of 137 best companies in Jewelry Store, #1 of 5 best companies in Wholesale Jeweler as of August 20, 2025. Learn more at https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.rarecarat.com

