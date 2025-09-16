"Rare Millésime 2012 follows in the footsteps of Rare Millésime 2002 with its purity and iconic character. The wine expresses spiced aromas and tropical notes with unparalleled, indulgent precision. Its radiant and joyful minerality gracefully emerges," says Émilien Boutillat, Chief Winemaker. Post this

The 2012 growing season started challenging — frost, hail, and rain tested the vines. Yet nature delivered a heaven-sent summer, warm and luminous, producing grapes of remarkable concentration and poise. With yields low but quality extraordinary, Rare Millésime 2012 emerged as a vintage of generosity. As with previous Rare Champagne cuvées, the 2012 vintage was created to reflect an exceptional year that magnifies nature itself.

A Celebration of Exceptional Terroirs:

Rare Champagne draws its essence from the northern and eastern slopes of the Montagne de Reims. Chardonnay from Villers-Marmery — perfumed, exotic, and vibrant — lies at the heart of Rare Champagne's DNA, giving voice to the generosity of warm years while preserving its signature freshness. It is complemented by fruit from Vertus, Mesnil-sur-Oger, Oger, Chouilly, and Avize. The 70% Chardonnay is completed by 30% Pinot Noir from Verzy, Verzenay, Aÿ, Ambonnay, and Villedommange.

Aged more than a decade on the lees, Rare Millésime 2012 emerges expressive and poised, destined to evolve with elegance over the decades to come.

Soaring Sensations:

Subtle at first, the nose gradually opens. Its rich aromas evoke a stroll through Portofino — lush greenery in full bloom and fruits lingering in the air. Mango, guava, plum, and blueberry are especially prominent, while bold citrus notes (bergamot, lemon) conjure the sparkling atmosphere of the Italian Riviera. Floral lilac notes recall elegant Mediterranean gardens.

Finally, hints of honey, black tea, vanilla, and white pepper yield to incense, smoke, and accents of dried plants (lime blossom, blonde tobacco), revealing the signature of Rare Champagne.

Exquisite Pairings:

Rare Millésime 2012 is a refined partner for haute cuisine — from coconut-smoked poultry and langoustine tartare, to sole meunière with bergamot, to poached rhubarb with Sicilian pistachio.

Available now at select fine wine retailers and online at NobleMerchants.com, Rare Millésime 2012 has a suggested retail price of $250.

ABOUT RARE CHAMPAGNE:

Rare Champagne's noble origins date back to May 6, 1785, when Florens-Louis Heidsieck met Queen Marie Antoinette for the first time: "I wanted a cuvée worthy of a queen!" He wrote. The legend was born 200 years later with the unveiling of the very first Rare Champagne vintage, Rare Millésime 1976, presented at the Château de Versailles, in 1985. Over the past 40 years, Rare Champagne has only released 14 vintages, all in limited series : 1976, 1979, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, and Rare Rosé Millésime 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2014. The cellar master is committed to selecting exceptional and unique vintages, showcasing a perfect mastery over nature and an experience born of time and expertise. Rare Champagne is a line into a richly fruity generosity, a touch of elegance rounded by the sensuality of warm, tropical notes with hints of brioch. The house was the first with Piper Heidsieck and Charles Heidsieck to achieve B Corp Certification in Champagne in 2022. They joined the selective B Lab community, a non-profit network founded in 2006.

