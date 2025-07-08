Rare Champagne Unveils "Extra-Ordinary Metamorphosis" Edition in Collaboration with William Amor

"Beyond a gift set, the Extra-Ordinary Metamorphosis edition allows us to celebrate the beauty of change through time and nature. This is the first time Rare Champagne has launched a project of this magnitude. We are honored to share it with collectors," said Maud Rabin, Director of Rare Champagne. Post this

Each bottle's adornment includes a hand-crafted "Rosa Peony," inspired by Queen Marie-Antoinette's favorite flower, made from repurposed plastic. The adornment also includes two vine leaves created from recycled Rare Champagne capsule aluminum and a shimmering "crown jewel" ornament crafted from the Maison's own crystallized tartar deposits.

Buyers will receive an exclusive Digital Passport linked to the "Rosa Peony" flower, serving as both a digital certificate of authenticity and a time capsule. In 2032, after an 8-year waiting period, each Digital Passport holder will receive a Methuselah of Rare Rosé selected by the Cellar Master. The number 8 is central to the edition's symbolism—representing infinity, transformation, and the passage of time. This motif guides every detail of the release, from the eight-year waiting period to the 88 editions available.

"Every element that went into the creation of this bottle was preserved and thoughtfully transformed," said William Amor. "The gift set is a call for sustainable awareness, serving as a reminder to see the beauty in the unexpected and let nature's generosity inspire a shift in perspective."

The Extra-Ordinary Metamorphosis is priced at $1,500 and marks Rare Champagne's first digital-native collectible—a fusion of fine wine, art, and blockchain technology. Available for purchase at https://www.noblemerchants.com/products/brand/Rare and select retailers worldwide.

Additional information on the Extra-Ordinary Metamorphosis Edition is at:

https://www.rare-champagne.com/nft-william-amor-rose-edition

ABOUT RARE CHAMPAGNE:

Rare Champagne boasts a noble origin dating back to 1785 when Queen Marie Antoinette tasted the House's first cuvée. With limited production and unapologetically exclusive, Rare Champagne stands as a regal rejection of convention. Since 1976, only 14 vintages have been released: 1976, 1979, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2013, and Rare Rosé Millésime 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2014. Rare Champagne transcends norms and conventions to reveal an unparalleled champagne. The Cellar Master crafts each Rare Champagne vintage to reflect an exceptional year, magnifying nature itself. The house recently achieved B Corp Certification and joined the selective B Lab community, a non-profit network founded in 2006.

ABOUT WILLIAM AMOR:

William Amor is a self-taught French artist and "ennobler of discarded materials" who transforms society's waste into poetic, nature-inspired creations. Driven by a lifelong passion for flowers and biodiversity, Amor reimagines plastic bags, fishing nets, and cigarette butts into delicate petals, vibrant coral reefs, and intricate botanical forms. From his Paris-based atelier at Villa du Lavoir, he uses painterly techniques and artisan tools to elevate these reclaimed materials into works of fine art. A recipient of the Grand Prize for Creation of the City of Paris and a laureate of the Banque Populaire Foundation, Amor is also dedicated to inclusive practices—often collaborating with individuals with disabilities in the making of his work. His creations celebrate the hidden beauty in what is overlooked, infusing everyday refuse with light, meaning, and a deep reverence for nature.

