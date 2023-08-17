Rare Disease Market Access Consulting Firm Alkemi Ranks No. 395 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"Our #395 ranking on the 2023 Inc 5000 list is a testament to the collaborative spirit between our clients and Alkemi," says Alkemi CEO, Betsy Lahue. "Together, we've not only achieved a remarkable business milestone but also facilitated access to life-saving therapies for patients in need." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"This distinguished honor propels us forward with renewed zeal to deliver nothing short of excellence to our clients. Our journey doesn't end here; rather, it gains momentum," says CEO Betsy Lahue." At Alkemi, we remain firmly aligned with our clients' goals – enhancing patient healthcare access, elevating health outcomes, and delivering quantifiable value to all healthcare stakeholders. This achievement serves as a potent reminder of our mission, inspiring us to continue innovating, collaborating, and pushing boundaries."

ABOUT ALKEMI:

Alkemi is a leading consulting firm for rare disease and innovative technology market access and evidence strategy. We leverage our outcomes and economics expertise, unmatched real-world experience, and trusted customer relationships to provide our clients with a clear competitive advantage.

Alkemi specializes in executing value assessments, evidence planning, and value communications for innovative medicines throughout the product lifecycle. With our extensive health economics, outcomes research, and market access expertise spanning US and global markets, we can develop effective evidence communication strategies for all decision-makers in the healthcare industry, including payers, regulators, reimbursement agencies, hospital c-suites, and policymakers.

At Alkemi, we are aligned to our client goals – increased healthcare access for patients, improved health outcomes and quantified value for all healthcare stakeholders.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Robert Lahue, COO, 1 8024304599, [email protected], www.alkemihealth.com

SOURCE Alkemi