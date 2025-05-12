Rare Opportunity: 17.79 Acres of Prime Phoenix Residential Land to Be Auctioned

"The timing of this Auction is ideal in that the City of Phoenix has recently slated the adjacent water tower for demolition, and the two-plus acres they own are now available to purchase from them...The low Reserve Price for this Auction should be a real opportunity for a new buyer." Post this

This rare offering presents builders and private estate buyers with a blank canvas in one of Phoenix's most desirable locations. The parcel, located at 16646 S 28th St, Phoenix, Arizona, 85048, is zoned R1-35, making it ideal for upscale residential development or a magnificent private estate compound.

Large land parcels within Phoenix city limits are increasingly scarce, particularly those in prime locations, with zoning allowing for development (R1-35 Zoning residential development with 35,000 square foot minimum lot sizes) allows for and no HOA restrictions.

"The timing of this Auction is ideal in that the City of Phoenix has recently slated the adjacent water tower for demolition, and the two-plus acres they own are now available to purchase from them. This move helps clear some previous hurdles to build. The low Reserve Price for this Auction should be a real opportunity for a new buyer," said auctioneer and broker Stewart Larsen.

The online auction will close on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM (Arizona Time). Interested bidders can register at AZLandAuction.com. Drive-by inspections are available at any time, contact John Payne, Auctioneer/Broker with United Country | Arizona Property & Auction at 480-422-6800 or Stewart Larsen, Auctioneer/Broker with The Larsen Company Real Estate and Auctions at 480-861-2530.

About United Country | Arizona Property & Auction & Stewart Larsen and The Larsen Company Real Estate and Auctions

United Country | Arizona Property & Auction specializes in connecting buyers and sellers of unique properties across Arizona. With expertise in luxury homes, land, and commercial properties, the company can sell real estate through traditional and auction methods.

For over thirty years, The Larsen Company has been committed to helping our sellers dispose of their property in a timely and effective manner. With a proven track record, their primary focus is to bring buyers and sellers together through private treaty sales and auctions.

Media Contact

John Payne, United Country Arizona Property & Auction, 1 480-422-6800, [email protected], https://www.unitedcountryaz.com/

Stewart Larsen, The Larsen Company Real Estate, 1 480-861-2530, [email protected], https://thelarsencompany.com/

