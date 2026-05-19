Rascals - TikTok's #1 diaper brand - takes aim at Pinterest-perfect parenting with new global platform "When Life Gets Real, Get Rascals"

"Parents don't need another brand pretending parenting is always clean, calm or perfectly styled. They need products that perform and a brand that gets what life with young children looks like," said Will Harvey, Marketing Director at Rascals. Post this

"When Life Gets Real, Get Rascals" was built for those moments. The platform reflects the parts of parenting parents recognize instantly but rarely see reflected back at them, including the first night home from the hospital, toddler meltdowns, blowouts and sleepless nights.

"At Rascals, we know the moments parents remember most are usually the ones that didn't go to plan. Parents don't need another brand pretending parenting is always clean, calm or perfectly styled. They need products that perform and a brand that gets what life with young children looks like," said Will Harvey, Marketing Director at Rascals. "Our ultra-absorbent diapers are designed for those unexpected moments, and this platform reflects how our products help make parents' lives easier."

The new platform also gives Rascals a sharper product story as the brand continues building momentum globally. Across Premium Diapers, 360 Diapers, CoComelon Premium Training Pants, Premium Sensitive Wipes and 99% Water Premium Wipes, the campaign shows how Rascals products fit into the everyday realities of parenting.

The company has grown into more than 30 countries in 10 years and has built a global community of more than 500,000 TikTok followers. The brand has received more than 210,000 five-star reviews and has become one of the fastest-growing diaper brands globally over the past five years.

The rollout is supported by a series of consumer-facing activations designed to bring the platform to life in practical ways for parents. In the U.S., Rascals has launched new social content showcasing how its diapers outperform leading brands, holding more liquid than Huggies Snug & Dry and Pampers Baby-Dry*, while pairing product proof points with relatable humor and supportive messaging that shows up for parents in the messy, sleep-deprived, all-too-real moments of everyday life.

In the UK, Rascals has partnered with childcare service Bubble on a sponsored date-night program — covering babysitter, dinner and travel for 50 first-time parents who, per the survey, are the most likely group to have given up on date nights entirely.

Rolling out across more than 15 markets and across all major brand touchpoints, "When Life Gets Real, Get Rascals" marks the next phase of Rascals' global growth ambitions as the brand continues expanding its international presence and challenging those all too familiar polished portrayals of parenting.

*Based on lab testing, size 4 diapers only. Capacity across multiple 75 mL insults under 0.5 psi load. Averaging 480 mL for Rascals Premium Diapers vs 399 mL for Pampers Baby-Dry and 364 mL for Huggies Snug & Dry. Use results may vary.

About Rascals:

Founded by a mom of four in New Zealand, who struggled to find a diaper that performed well, was affordable and safe on her son's eczema-prone skin. Rascals Premium Baby Products are engineered for high performance and available at an everyday accessible price point, designed to make parents' lives easier. With a distinctive, relatable, and playful brand, Rascals' cutting-edge marketing is expertly tailored to Millennial and Gen Z parents. Available and trusted in 30+ markets and stocked in major retailers like Walmart, Tesco, Coles, Lazada, New World, and PAK'nSAVE, Rascals are the #1 Diaper Brand on TikTok, winners of 80+ Baby Awards, and trusted by millions of parents around the world with over 210,000 5-star reviews. For more on Rascals, please visit: www.rascalsbaby.com

For more information:

Nicole Daley, Daley Public Relations

[email protected] | 415.408.8664

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Rascals, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.rascalsbaby.com/en-us

SOURCE Rascals