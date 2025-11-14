Rascals Wins Platinum in MarCom Award with Viral TikTok Campaign

By turning everyday parent frustration into cultural conversation and business impact, Rascals proved that viral success isn't luck, it's strategy. Post this

Sparked by a single TikTok video that quickly went viral in July 2025, Rascals campaign began when creator Shanelle Reeves posted a clip capturing a universal parenting frustration: trying to pull one baby wipe out one-handed and ending up with a never-ending stream of wipes instead.

In Shanelle's video, she challenged Pampers to hold a wriggly, wiggly baby and simultaneously pull one wipe out at a time - highlighting a frustration that so many parents share: Wipes that don't come out one-at-a-time.

Rather than rely on a polished ad, Rascals leaned into authenticity, speed and cultural listening, transforming a moment of relatable chaos into a powerful brand proof point. They cleverly proved that Rascals wipes could indeed be pulled out one at a time and will one hand with ease. What began as a single response evolved into a 21-part content series fueled by parents who saw themselves in the moment, joining in through duets and reactions from around the world. The campaign embodied the brand's "We Get It" ethos, meeting parents where they are and celebrating the messy, unpredictable reality of parenthood.

The results underscored the power of social-first storytelling:

107.3M total campaign views (and growing!!) - with 62.5M being organic

25.5M organic views on the original creator post

200+ user-generated videos

45% lift in wipes sales, sustained post campaign - helping contribute $12M in additional revenue in the US alone.

51.1M video views and 43k new followers on the Rascals channel

Up to 12.31% engagement rate - 25x higher than average

Retained its position as the most-liked and followed diaper brand on TikTok for four consecutive years

By turning everyday parent frustration into cultural conversation and business impact, Rascals proved that viral success isn't luck, it's strategy. The viral Wipe Pull Test campaign demonstrates how a challenger brand can earn trust, win share and shift category expectations by showing up fast, joining the cultural conversation and keeping humanity at the center of marketing.

Rascals premium line of award-winning diapering products is available on walmart.com.

About Rascals

Originally founded by a mom of four in New Zealand who struggled to find a diaper that performed well, was affordable and safe on her son's eczema-prone skin. Rascals Premium Baby Products are engineered for high performance and available at an everyday accessible price point, designed to make parents' lives easier. With a distinctive, relatable and playful brand, Rascals' cutting-edge marketing is expertly tailored to Millennial and Gen Z parents. Available and trusted in 30+ markets and stocked in major retailers like Walmart, Tesco, Coles, Lazada, New World and PAK'nSAVE, Rascals is the #1 Diaper Brand on TikTok, has won 80+ baby awards, and is trusted by millions of parents around the world with over 210,000 5-star reviews.

For more on Rascals, please visit: www.rascalsbaby.com

