Rashid Muhamedrahimov Joins Cornerstone Research as Director of Applied Research Center

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Rashid Muhamedrahimov has joined the firm to lead its Applied Research Center. The Center's highly specialized team of experts collaborates with case teams to support clients with creative ideas and sophisticated approaches drawn from multiple subject areas and technical disciplines. The Center complements the quality and rigor of Cornerstone Research's work by conducting novel research, developing new tools, and promoting thought leadership on specific and challenging issues.

Mr. Muhamedrahimov brings more than ten years of economic, litigation, and regulatory consulting experience as an economist and data scientist, having worked on nearly 100 cases in various capacities involving economics and data science analyses. Throughout his career, he has developed and applied advanced economic analytics tools and technologies to antitrust issues, including abuse of dominance and anticompetitive agreements, merger control, commercial litigation, and international arbitration matters.

"I am honored to join Cornerstone Research as the firm launches its Applied Research Center and continues to be at the forefront of solving client problems in innovative ways," Mr. Muhamedrahimov said. "As the world of litigation and regulatory proceedings becomes increasingly complex, every stakeholder is tasked with anticipating, understanding, and addressing issues that are wholly new. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to support our clients in tackling those challenges."

Before joining Cornerstone Research, Mr. Muhamedrahimov was the head of data science at an international consulting firm. He regularly speaks and publishes on the role of advanced methodologies and technologies in commercial litigation, including those at the intersection of data science and economics.

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Rashid's caliber and depth of expertise," added Cornerstone Research President Yesim Richardson. "Under Rashid's leadership, we look forward to expanding our outstanding team, and continuing to innovate and provide our clients with the highest-quality service at unparalleled efficiency."

Mr. Muhamedrahimov earned B.A. and M.Phil. degrees in economics from the University of Oxford.

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent academics and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistently high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis since 1989. The firm has over 900 staff in nine offices across the United States and Europe.

