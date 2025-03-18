RateFast Announces New Leadership Team to Accelerate AI-Driven Workers' Compensation Claims Processing

"We've attracted top-tier executives with deep industry expertise. Their leadership further strengthens our mission to make the workers' comp process more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective for everyone involved." Post this

Three Decades of Early-Stage Company Leadership

Reitman brings over 30 years' experience leading early-stage companies; she has served as CEO for seven companies and founded five of her own. She has grown organizations from inception to 650 employees, managed budgets in the tens of millions of dollars, and led companies to successful exits.

Reitman brings an extensive background in AI and digital health. Her expertise has been applied to AI business models in healthcare, knowledge management, and computer vision with breakthrough applications starting with Motionloft, a Mark Cuban company, and in partnerships with Nvidia, General Electric, Docomo, and others. She previously founded online behavioral health diagnosis and treatment platform company WellPlace, which was acquired by Acadia Healthcare, and advised digital health companies funded by the National Science Foundation.

"AI is bringing considerable efficiencies to every part of the workers' compensation industry. RateFast is at the forefront of a major positive transformation in the physician-employee-employer relationship, which is simultaneously creating a massive market opportunity," said Reitman.

A Technology and Business Background

Bongiovanni brings a concentrated mix of technology and business management experience. He previously held senior leadership roles at Sage Software, where he successfully managed a channel portfolio of over 1,000 partners and led 150-person teams with diverse skill sets. Bongiovanni also founded and grew LMW Consulting, a managed services provider specializing in IT solutions for small to medium-sized businesses.

"I'm looking forward to evolving this dynamic company's IT and cybersecurity infrastructure so that its employees can continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients as RateFast expands rapidly," said Bongiovanni.

A Veteran of Patient-centric Occupational Healthcare

A distinguished healthcare executive with a 40-year career spanning clinical practice, corporate leadership, and healthcare innovation, Dr. Bluto brings extensive experience to drive strategic initiatives in AI-powered medical solutions.

Dr. Bluto holds an MD from Penn State College of Medicine and completed her residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) at Stanford University Hospital & Clinics. She also possesses a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology, Sydney.

Her corporate leadership experience includes executive roles at global medical device and technology companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, and Stryker. As vice president of medical management for PPMSI, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, Dr. Bluto designed, implemented, and evaluated medical management programs responsible for the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective healthcare. She also served as director of medical operations for Concentra Occupational Health in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she honed her expertise in the workers' compensation industry. In addition to having had her own successful PM&R practice, Dr. Bluto was the founding Director of the PM&R department at San Mateo Medical Center.

"In my extensive experience working in occupational health settings, I have seen the impact legal and administrative barriers can have on injured workers' rehabilitation efforts. RateFast is solving a major business and operational problem in the workers' compensation system, and I am excited to bring its solutions for the betterment of all stakeholders—workers, employers, and physicians," said Bluto.

"I founded RateFast as a physician to bring accuracy and precision to an industry challenged by inconsistent injury pricing and value determination," said John Alchemy, MD, DABFP, QME, founder of RateFast. "Our team is committed to developing AI-driven support tools that enhance value, improve decision-making, and positively impact all stakeholders in workers' compensation. As we continue our rapid growth, we've attracted top-tier executives with deep industry expertise. Their leadership further strengthens our mission to make the workers' comp process more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective for everyone involved."

About RateFast

RateFast is revolutionizing the workers' compensation industry with its AI-powered system that delivers the fastest, most accurate, and cost-effective impairment ratings. Built on data gleaned from over 80,000 workers' comp cases, its patented analytics-based approach dramatically reduces time and costs for employers, insurers, and medical practitioners.

