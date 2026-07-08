RateQuote and Benepicks Announce Strategic Partnership for End-to-End ICHRA Enrollment

Combining licensed agent expertise and ICHRA technology to deliver complete enrollment for carriers, brokers, and employers.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RateQuote, a national health insurance brokerage, and Benepicks, a purpose-built ICHRA technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) enrollment. By combining Benepicks' technology infrastructure with RateQuote's licensed agent network, the partnership offers carriers, brokers, and employers a single, coordinated path through ICHRA enrollment.

"This partnership gives us the infrastructure to handle the full ICHRA enrollment cycle end to end," said Scott Sullivan, CEO of RateQuote. "Benepicks brings the technology backbone and we bring the enrollment expertise. It's a natural fit, and we're proud to be doing it together."

ICHRA lets employers reimburse employees for individual health insurance instead of offering a single group plan. For many employers, especially those with hourly, distributed, or multi-state workforces, it means more predictable costs and more plan choice for employees. The RateQuote–Benepicks partnership handles the full enrollment lifecycle. Brokers can refer employer clients into the partnership and remain part of the process throughout.

"Most ICHRA platforms in the market miss something critical: the human element. They route employees only through a digital experience and fail to account for the deeply complex and varied health situations each family faces. RateQuote's robust agent network means an expert can be right there to understand and support each enrollment," said Andrew Lydens, CEO of Benepicks.

Carriers, brokers, and employers interested in learning more about end-to-end ICHRA enrollment can schedule a demo today: calendly.com/benepicks/demo.

About RateQuote RateQuote is a free, no-obligation health and Medicare insurance comparison service that works directly with carriers to rank coverage options and match shoppers to the right plan. Its proprietary Call Optimizer platform integrates with Benepicks' ICHRA technology for a seamless employee enrollment experience.

About Benepicks Benepicks is a technology platform that helps employers offer Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), and partners with brokers and enrollment firms nationwide. Learn more at benepicks.com.

Media Contact

Josh Harris, RateQuote, 1 7273283311, [email protected], ratequote.com

SOURCE RateQuote