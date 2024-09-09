Record-Breaking Ticket Sales for Summer Concert Tours

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer tours are in season, and the ticket hustle has begun. RateYourSeats.com, an online platform that provides fans with accessible tickets and a pre-event view of their seats, has reported record-breaking sales for this summer's concert tours.

RateYourSeats.com was founded due to the unsatisfactory experience of purchasing a ticket online, an experience they're dedicated to preventing. They've developed a system to find trending events and acquire tickets to suitable seats for the fans.

RateYourSeats.com has recorded significant success in the sales of tickets from its platform:

Approximately 10% of those who purchased Taylor Swift tickets in November 2022 used RateYourSeats.com.

tickets in used RateYourSeats.com. 1 in 6 people who buy MLB tickets use RateYourSeats.com.

Over 100 million people have used RateYourSeats.com to research or purchase tickets for sports and music events.

RateYourSeats.com has tickets available for trending summer concert tours, encompassing most fan favorites.

Summer Concert Tour Tickets At Rate Your Seats

RateYourSeats.com has tickets to trending summer concert tours for some of your favorite artists. They offer fans tickets to different seats at multiple venues. The company advertises tickets to summer tours for artists such as:

Morgan Wallen .

. Green Day.

Peso Pluma.

Chris Brown .

Morgan Wallen is set to perform this summer, from September 1st to October 19th. The tour will cover six cities and eight shows. The tour will cover Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Knoxville, Tampa, and Charlotte.

Green Day is scheduled to perform in 17 shows in 17 cities from the 22nd of August to the 28th of September. RateYourSeats.com has tickets to all venues available, with access to different seats based on the price of the tickets.

The Green Day tour will cover Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Hershey, Detroit, Denver, Del Valle, Arlington, Inglewood, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and San Diego.

Tickets are available at RateYourSeats.com for the Peso Pluma summer tour from the 22nd of August to the 18th of October. Peso Pluma is touring 20 cities to play 20 shows. RateYourSeats.com has different tickets to all venues.

The tour will pass through Anaheim, Inglewood, San Jose, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego, Thousand Palms, Fresno, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Mexico City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Washington, Uncasville, Greensboro, Tampa, and Sunrise.

Pink is scheduled to perform in 32 shows in 27 cities from the 24th of August to the 20th of November. RateYourSeats.com has tickets available for all of these shows.

The tour will make stops in Chicago, Missoula, Edmonton, Tacoma, Vancouver, San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Hershey, East Rutherford, Syracuse, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit, Saint Paul, Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, Des Moines, Austin, Arlington, Tulsa, Raleigh, Atlanta, Birmingham, Orlando, and Colombia.

RateYourSeats.com Objectives

RateYourSeats.com aims to be the go-to source of information for live events. This information includes reliable ratings, accurate photos of various venues, and more. Their goal is to help event-goers make the best choices concerning their event of interest.

Their objective stems from an experience in 2010 that led to the creation of the company. A ticket to a baseball game was purchased online, but the fan ended up spectating from over a railing. This experience inspired the creation of RateYourSeats.com, a website to give fans a view of the seats on a ticket before purchasing it.

Evolution

RateYourSeats.com looks out for new ideas and trends to integrate with their system. They undergo evolution to match the changing needs of the fans. The company believes in being flexible and ready to embrace innovation.

They have adopted the trend of AI in maximizing and organizing their system to achieve efficiency and growth in the company. The company also included the use of AI in its staff training program, maximizing the team's output.

Interest Of the Employees

RateYourSeats.com promotes a comfortable work environment that is attentive to employees' interests. The company prioritizes employee well-being and believes in work-life balance. It is a self-owned business experienced in balancing work and life and capable of creating a conducive atmosphere for employees.

Employees are allowed room for learning, and mistakes are seen as lessons. RateYourSeats.com boosts employee morale and encourages growth. The company has an incentive system to motivate employees; giving bonuses for contributions.

Significant Moment – Rate Your Seats Reviews from Fans

RateYourSeats.com experienced a key moment months after it launched. Fans purchased expensive tickets online to the Super Bowl in Arlington, TX, and were given substandard seats. This led to an uproar due to the deplorable condition of the seats. RateYourSeats.com took advantage of this situation to introduce its name to the public and get some recognition.

They also faced some challenges in 2015 after a Google algorithm update that caused them to lose about two-thirds of their traffic and sales. The company operated at a low level for 18 months while maintaining its principles.

The COVID-19 global pandemic was another significant period for RateYourSeats.com. For 52 weeks, the company made no profit from March 2020 to March 2021. Despite the financial pressure, they refused to renege on their refund policy, choosing instead to stay true to their values.

Variance and Team Incorporation

RateYourSeats.com consists of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences working together to improve overall service and customer satisfaction. They encourage people from diverse backgrounds to understand the needs of a larger demographic of fans.

The company employs team integration to build teamwork and overall productivity. It also uses open dialogue and values individual opinions. This approach addresses the requirements for more diverse user coverage.

Customer Service

Rate Your Seats Reviews are valuable to them, and client satisfaction is one of their keystones. The company relies on feedback from customers to tailor their services for a better customer experience.

RateYourSeats.com Chicago, Illinois – Ticket Sales For Summer Concert Tours

RateYourSeats.com offers tickets for all trending summer concerts, with a preview of the venue's seats. The company has tickets to summer tours for Chris Brown, Morgan Wallen, Green Day, Peso Pluma, and more.

About RateYourSeats.com

RateYourSeats.com is aimed at optimizing the purchase of tickets online for fans and customers. To this end, they offer online tickets to several upcoming live events with an image of the view from the seat.

Media Contact

Rate Your Seats, RateYourSeats.com, 866-270-7569, [email protected], https://www.rateyourseats.com/

SOURCE RateYourSeats.com