RatingsMD Earns No. 490 Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"Making the Inc. 500 list in our first year of eligibility is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Andy Ibbotson, CEO of RatingsMD.

Since its inception, RatingsMD has delivered scalable, data-driven solutions that enhance provider-patient transparency through reliable healthcare ratings and reviews. The company's exceptional growth is reflected in a significant expansion of its user base and platform capabilities, driving increased engagement and trust across the healthcare ecosystem.

Building on this momentum, RatingsMD is pioneering new artificial intelligence capabilities designed to further personalize patient-provider matching by analyzing large volumes of patient-reported data and summarizing the results in a way that's easy for patients to understand. "This recognition validates our mission to transform the way patients find and choose doctors by delivering transparency and trust," added Ibbotson. "Our new AI-powered innovations will accelerate this transformation."

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, Meta, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known brands.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in Phoenix and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. For the full list of companies, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000. The minimum revenue required for 2024 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000.

