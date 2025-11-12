RationAle Brewing Accelerates Growth with Production Expansion, Active Capital Raise and New Leadership

"RationAle is in a rare position: we're pre-Series A, we're growing quickly, and we've already built the infrastructure to scale responsibly," said Jamie Fay, founder and CEO of RationAle Brewing Post this

By aligning with Octopi Brewing, the state-of-the-art, Asahi-owned brewing facility recognized for its world-class capabilities and commitment to quality, RationAle now gains the infrastructure to scale exponentially, unlocking the capacity for millions of cases annually and positioning the brand to meet surging national demand.

"Octopi was designed to help established brands like RationAle scale with excellence," said Paul Verdu, Managing Director, Asahi USA. "We are excited to support their growth and to bring their delicious, high-quality non-alcoholic beers to more people coast to coast."

Bridge Round of Capital with a Path to Series A

To support this next phase, RationAle is actively closing out a bridge round of capital, designed to fuel near-term growth, carrying the company through to its Series A raise planned for Q2 2026. The current bridge round will enable RationAle to expand its distribution footprint, amplify marketing, and build on recent operational momentum even further.

"RationAle is in a rare position: we're pre-Series A, we're growing quickly, and we've already built the infrastructure to scale responsibly," said Jamie Fay, founder and CEO of RationAle Brewing. "We have had an unprecedented level of investor interest as we close this bridge round and prepare for another year of record growth."

Leadership & Advisory Expansion

Complementing its operational growth, RationAle has strengthened its leadership and advisory team with accomplished veterans from across the beverage, retail, and consumer sectors. Their role: help RationAle scale smartly, navigate distribution, and keep culture and wellness at the center as the brand continues to grow.

Recent additions include:

Dave Macon, Vice President of Sales: Formerly with New Belgium Brewing and Firestone Walker, Macon brings decades of experience in building powerhouse craft brands and leading national distributor relationships.

Phil Trowler, Acting CFO: The former CFO of Olipop joins to guide RationAle's financial strategy and capital planning.

Jennifer Briggs, Advisory Board Chair: A mission-driven leader with executive experience at New Belgium Brewing, Modern Times Brewing, and Karl Strauss Brewing, Briggs currently serves as CEO of The Synergy Company.

"RationAle has built a strong foundation, and the recent leadership additions underscore the confidence we all have in the opportunity ahead," said Jennifer Briggs, Chair of RationAle's Advisory Board. "With the infrastructure, resources, and people now in place, RationAle is poised to scale its impact as consumer demand for premium non-alcoholic beer continues to surge."

Building Toward National Expansion

With expanded production capacity, strong financial strategy, and seasoned leadership, RationAle is positioned to execute its three-year expansion plan in partnership with 3 Tier Beverages, beginning with strategic growth across the Midwest and Southern U.S.

About RationAle Brewing™

RationAle Brewing™ is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft beer brand on a mission to crush society's drinking rules. Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett, RationAle offers crisp, bold, totally crushable brews—without the buzz.

Through its Crush the Crisis initiative, RationAle is redefining the conversation around alcohol and mental wellness, championing mindful drinking and supporting mental health access through partnerships and resources available to all.

RationAle's 12 oz. cans of Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, West Coast IPA, German-Style Kölsch, and Japanese-Style Dry are available nationwide online and in select retailers, including Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, BevMo!, Total Wine, and HEB.

For more information or to check out all of RationAle's crushable brews, visit www.rationalebrewing.com.

