RationAle Brewing™ Fuels Continued Growth, Announcing New Investment, Strategic Hire and Further Retail Expansion

RationAle Brewing has successfully closed a seed investment round led by Bochi Investments and a group of premier investors, dramatically exceeding expectations in both investor interest and capital raised.

"Securing this level of investment not only demonstrates the immense level of interest and confidence in RationAle's mission but also highlights the opportunity and responsibility in ensuring the funds are deployed in a highly strategic manner," said Jaime Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of RationAle Brewing. "Wendy and I are thrilled to have significantly oversubscribed this seed round in a highly competitive funding environment. We are incredibly grateful to all of our new and past investors, as well as our team members who believe in what we are building at RationAle."

This most recent capital infusion allows RationAle to invest further into building out its supply chain, ramp up inventories, add strategic hires within sales and marketing, and triple down on stimulating brand awareness and trial.

"We can now shift from a resource-constrained environment to boldly leaning into an aggressive growth plan that is supported by an experienced team and a strong operating infrastructure," continued Fay.

"We see immense potential in RationAle, the leadership team, and the category as a whole, and are excited to support the brand's bullish and refreshing approach to the non-alcoholic beverage market," said JB Handley. "The brand has a clear point of difference with its Maverick brand positioning in a crowded category, and in our opinion, RationAle is the best-damn-tasting NA craft beer on the market."

Strategic Hire: Adam Lambert Joins as VP Wholesale & Sales Ops

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, RationAle welcomed Adam Lambert as the new VP of Wholesale & Sales Operations. Adam has spent the last 30 years in every facet of the beverage industry, from starting out as a grocery store liquor clerk to founding Craft-Union.

His previous roles include President of Michigan Brewers Union, Chief Revenue Officer at BrewDog USA, COO for Storied Craft Breweries, participating and evaluating M&A in all beverage categories, VP of Sales for Virtue Cider part of ABI's High End group, VP of Sales for New Holland Brewery and Distillery, seven years as VP of Sales for Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and six years as National Sales and Marketing Manager for Rogue Ales.

"Adam brings a wealth of sales and distribution experience that will provide our wholesaler network and sales strategy with the focus needed on the business right now," said Wendy Pickett, Co-Founder and EVP of Sales at RationAle Brewing.

Distribution Expansion Continues: Launching in Nearly 200 Sprouts Stores

With the growth of its team and resources comes further retail expansion, including the launch of its Mexican Cerveza, which has shown exceptional performance in testing across California, Arizona, and Nevada, in nearly 200 Sprouts stores in June.

"We put all bets on our Mexican Cerveza as it is the most approachable beer style for new consumers entering our portfolio alongside growth trends of full ABV Mexican style lagers. Our testing in key markets has been very promising and we're eager to see how our products perform in these new Sprouts locations," said Wendy Pickett.

According to recent polling, 41% of Americans are actively trying to moderate their alcohol consumption in 2024, a 7% increase from 2023. Meanwhile, 58% of consumers say that low- and non-alcoholic beer is a good alternative for anyone looking to moderate their alcohol consumption long-term.

About RationAle Brewing™:

RationAle is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft brew that's here to crush society's drinking rules.

In 2021, Co-Founders Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett set out to craft an NA beer that didn't play by the rules. The result: Crisp, bold, and totally crushable brews without the booze.

Beer pressure? Party culture? They're not about that noise. They're about switching it up whenever you want. Partying hard at your own pace. And cracking into a freaking great beer any damn time you want. No reservations required.

RationAle is here to tear up the rulebook and rip into right now. Every unbelievable day. Your own way.

RationAle's 12 oz. cans (at $13.99/six-pack) – in Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, and West Coast IPA – are available online at www.rationalebrewing.com, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas & Washington.

To learn more about RationAle Brewing, visit https://rationalebrewing.com/.

