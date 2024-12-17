RationAle Brewing™ Goes Globally-Inspired with the Launch of its First European Style Beer, a German Kölsch

"With a killer team of brew crushers, we've crafted our very first European-style brew—a Kölsch we believe is the best-tasting non-alcoholic option out there," said Jamie Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of RationAle Brewing Post this

Naturally light and crisp, Kölsch is a German-style beer that lends itself particularly well to non-alcoholic adaptations, thanks to its balanced flavor and refreshing qualities.

For the launch, the brand is inviting beer lovers to "Krush our Kölsch" this January with an irresistible offer: Six-packs of Kölsch will be available for just $6.99 on rationalebrewing.com all month long.

"Kölsch has become a fan favorite in craft beer, and we've had our eye on adding one to the mix for a while now." said Jamie Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of RationAle Brewing. "With a killer team of brew crushers, we've crafted our very first European-style brew—a Kölsch we believe is the best-tasting non-alcoholic option out there. And to make sure our fans have every reason to try it, we're offering it at half the price this Dry January. So, who's ready to krush a Kölsch with us?"

With Kölsch-style beers surging in popularity, RationAle Brewing is answering this demand with its expertly crafted, flavor-forward interpretation of the classic Kölsch, offering mindful drinkers an authentic and satisfying brew to enjoy any day, any time of year.

The German-style Kölsch joins RationAle's existing American-style beers, the Hazy IPA and the West Coast IPA, and its Mexican Cerveza, further diversifying the brand's portfolio. As the first European-inspired brew in its collection, the Kölsch underscores the brand's commitment to offering a wide range of delicious NA craft beers.

For more information and to shop all of RationAle's brews, visit rationalebrewing.com and follow @rationalebrewing on socials for more.

About RationAle Brewing™:

RationAle is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft brew that's here to crush society's drinking rules.

In 2021, Co-Founders Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett set out to craft an NA beer that didn't play by the rules. The result: Crisp, bold, and totally crushable brews without the booze.

Beer pressure? Party culture? They're not about that noise. They're about switching it up whenever you want. Partying hard at your own pace. And cracking into a freaking great beer any damn time you want. No reservations required.

RationAle is here to tear up the rulebook and rip into right now. Every unbelievable day. Your own way.

RationAle's 12 oz. cans (at $13.99/six-pack) – in Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, and West Coast IPA – are available online at www.rationalebrewing.com, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas & Washington.

To learn more about RationAle Brewing, visit https://rationalebrewing.com/.

