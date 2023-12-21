RationAle Brewing™ is Ripping Up the Rulebook with a 'Jan'Archy Party for Beer Lovers to Revel, Not Refrain in 2024

"We're proving that January can be full of everything you love, encouraging craft beer enthusiasts to host their own 'Jan'Archy party with or without the booze," said Jamie Fay, CEO and co-founder of RationAle Brewing. Post this

"For many, January can be a 'total buzzkill' burdened with constraints like cutting back on alcohol, spending, and indulgent eating after the festivities of the holiday season," commented Jamie Fay, CEO and co-founder of RationAle Brewing. "We're here to champion the thrill of nonconformity over the dreariness of adhering to 'cleaning up your act' in January. We're proving that January can be full of everything you love, encouraging craft beer enthusiasts to host their own 'Jan'Archy party with or without the booze."

According to a study by Morning Consult, participation in Dry January dropped by an estimated 4% in 2023 vs 2022, while interest in NA drinks is on the rise: Recent NielsenIQ data indicates a 32% surge in sales of non-alc spirits, wines, and beers in U.S. supermarkets, drug stores, and mass merchandise outlets over the past year.

In the true spirit of RationAle, the 'Jan'Archy Party campaign beckons mavericks from coast to coast to define their unique brand of fun, offering them a chance to take home a 'Jan'Archy party pack throughout the month, with no purchase necessary. The ultimate winner will vie for a $400 LiveNation gift card, promising an unforgettable concert experience, along with a year's worth of RationAle beer in three crushable varieties: Mexican Cerveza, Hazy IPA, and West Coast IPA.

Five runners-up will win 'Jan'Archy party packs with free beer, an Amazon gift card, a branded beer pong set and playing cards, a 'Jan'Archy playlist, swag, and more.

As part of the celebration, January kicks off a year-long partnership with LA's live music hot spot, Winston House, where RationAle will be the exclusive NA beer available for concertgoers at the venue's full-service bar. RationAle will debut during Winston House's month-long event series, "Out of the Blue: 30 Days of 30 Artists," showcasing its mission to support new artists and the discovery of new music.

"We're thrilled for what 2024 has in store for Winston House as we kick things up a notch in our dedication to delivering unforgettable live music experiences, complete with a range of exciting beverage options for our guests," shared Corey McGuire, founder of Winston House. "The non-alcoholic craft beer scene is booming, and our admiration for RationAle as a leader whose ethos, leadership, and exceptional brews are moving the category forward led us to this partnership. Together, we hope to elevate the very core of what a live music experience can provide."

The 'Jan'Archy campaign and Winston House partnership come on the heels of just-announced accolades from the Tasting Alliance World Beer Competition. This event, known for elevating the reputation of brands through its prestigious, impartial judging, awarded RationAle's Hazy IPA with the distinguished Double Gold Medal, alongside the West Coast IPA and Mexican Cerveza, which each earned Silver and Bronze Medals, respectively. These honors from the Tasting Alliance, an influential and respected organization in the industry, underscore RationAle's dedication to crafting superior, flavor-rich non-alcoholic beers.

In just one year since launching into retail, RationAle is the fastest-velocity non-alc beer brand in the U.S., according to SPINS, as the category sees immense growth across the board. The no/low-alcohol category is currently a $13B market and is forecasted to grow at a volume CAGR of +6% between 2023 and 2027, led by no-alcohol at +7%.

To join the 'Jan'Archy' movement and to enter and find more details on the giveaway, visit the website.

About RationAle Brewing™:

RationAle is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft brew that's here to crush society's drinking rules.

In 2021, Co-Founders Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett set out to craft an NA beer that didn't play by the rules. The result: Crisp, bold, and totally crushable brews without the booze.

Beer pressure? Party culture? They're not about that noise. They're about switching it up whenever you want. Partying hard at your own pace. And cracking into a freaking great beer any damn time you want. No reservations required.

RationAle is here to tear up the rulebook and rip into right now. Every unbelievable day. Your own way.

RationAle's 12 oz. cans (at $13.99/six-pack) – in Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, and West Coast IPA – are available online at www.rationalebrewing.com, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

To learn more about RationAle Brewing, visit https://rationalebrewing.com/.

