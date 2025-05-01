RationAle Brewing™ Kicks Off "Crush the Crisis" Initiative to Support Mental Health, Joining Forces with BetterHelp™ to Offer One Free Month of Therapy

"Crush the Crisis isn't a campaign we run once a year; it's a standing commitment to our community — to show up, to listen, to act, and to keep pushing until access to mental health support isn't a luxury, it's the norm. This is who we are now. This is the kind of impact we're here to make." Post this

"At RationAle, we've never been interested in half-measures. We don't cut corners with our beer, and we're sure as hell not going to cut corners when it comes to mental health," said Jamie Fay, Co-Founder and CEO of RationAle Brewing. "Crush the Crisis isn't a campaign we run once a year; it's a standing commitment to our community — to show up, to listen, to act, and to keep pushing until access to mental health support isn't a luxury, it's the norm. This is who we are now. This is the kind of impact we're here to make."

As part of the initiative's kick-off, throughout the month of May, anyone within the U.S. who visits www.crushthecrisis.org will be able to redeem a free month of therapy with an online provider through BetterHelp.

"Mental well-being is rooted in our daily decisions, including mindful drinking. We admire how RationAle is supporting that narrative by not only encouraging intentionality with alcohol but by opening the door to real mental health support," said Olivier Sinson, Senior Director of Brand Partnerships. "It's powerful to reach a community that's already making thoughtful choices about drinking — and to show that seeking help is just as courageous and important."

Crush the Crisis launches with a series of activations designed to drive immediate impact, beginning in May — but it won't stop there. Beyond Mental Health Awareness Month, RationAle will continue fueling the movement through ongoing community partnerships, local initiatives, sampling events, and a permanent commitment to donate 1% of all sales to organizations working on the front lines of mental health.

Right in the brand's backyard, San Diego's H3-7P! – which subtly reads as "HELP" – will be the initial recipient of the brand's 1% giveback from all sales — reinforcing the commitment to grassroots, community-led mental health solutions.

H3-7P! is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals through transformative mental health education and experiences. In partnership with PORTAL EXP, a certified B-Corp known for purpose-driven apparel that sparks dialogue and awareness, H3-7P! delivers real-world tools for resilience, emotional intelligence, and self-regulation.

Together, they're building a movement that goes beyond raising awareness—creating sustainable, deeply-human change in how people approach mental and emotional well-being.

"Our mission has always been about action, not just conversation — fostering emotional and mental wellness means creating mindful spaces that encourage connection, belonging and presence. Partnering with RationAle is a powerful step toward amplifying this impact," said Christina Kiesel, Director of H37P!. "It's about inviting more of your true self into these spaces, where authenticity is valued and supported. By joining forces with a brand that's breaking barriers in its own field, we're challenging the status quo, encouraging you to show up as you are, and demonstrating that mental health support can — and should — be woven into every corner of our culture."

Through this collaboration, RationAle Brewing, PORTAL EXP, and H3-7P! aim to inspire a new standard for mental health support—where awareness leads to action, and action leads to real, lasting change for individuals and communities alike.

"Alcohol and mental health have always been intertwined — but too often, the conversations around them aren't," said Wendy Pickett, Co-Founder and SVP of Sales for RationAle Brewing. "When we say we want to 'crush the crisis,' we mean it; because if a beer company can stand up and say 'mental health matters' — and put real resources behind it — then there isn't an excuse for others not to follow suit."

For more information, to find an event, or to access free therapy for one month, visit www.crushthecrisis.org.

About RationAle Brewing™

RationAle Brewing™ is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft beer brand on a mission to crush society's drinking rules. Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett, RationAle offers crisp, bold, totally crushable brews—without the buzz.

RationAle's 12 oz. cans (at $13.99/six-pack) – in Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, West Coast IPA and German-Style Kolsch – are available nationwide online and in select retailers including Whole Foods, Target, BevMo, Total Wine, and HEB.

For more information or to check out all of RationAle's crushable brews, visit www.rationalebrewing.com.

Media Contact

