RationAle Brewing™ Launches Maverick Series with Non-Alcoholic Japanese-Style Dry Lager

Infused with delicate cherry blossom notes, RationAle's Japanese-Style Dry Lager perfectly balances the brew's dry notes with a subtle floral sweetness. Brewed with a blend of rice and pilsner malts, it delivers a refined, crisp, dry finish—ideal for those who appreciate the light, refreshing qualities of a stellar Japanese lager, now without the alcohol.

As Japanese-style lagers surge in popularity across the U.S.—with dollar sales up nearly 40% year-over-year, according to NielsenIQ—RationAle is meeting the moment with a bold, flavor-forward take on the classic. Expertly crafted for both mindful drinkers and beer lovers alike, this refreshing new brew delivers an authentic, satisfying experience to enjoy this spring and beyond.

"Japanese Lagers are finally getting the recognition they deserve in the U.S., with more beer lovers gravitating toward their crisp, floral profile—but until now, non-alcoholic options have been limited," said Jamie Fay, Co-Founder and CEO of RationAle Brewing. "We're pumped to introduce the Japanese-Style Dry as the first Maverick Series release in our new Variety Pack, giving fans a chance to enjoy the styles they know and love while discovering new favorites. And if this one is as popular as we expect, it might just earn a permanent spot in our core lineup."

Here's what to expect when cracking open a can of the new Japanese-Style Dry Lager from RationAle Brewing:

Look: Clear, golden color with a light foam head

Aroma: Floral notes with a hint of grain and cherry

Taste: Crisp and refreshing with a subtle sweetness

Mouthfeel: Smooth, moderate carbonation, with no harsh aftertaste

This new release further expands RationAle's diverse portfolio, which includes Hazy IPA, West Coast IPA, Mexican Cerveza, and German-style Kölsch. The Japanese-Style Dry Lager will be offered for a limited time in RationAle's new Variety Pack for $19.99, available online and in retailers along the West Coast and Texas, including BevMo! and Total Wine .

As demand for flavorful non-alcoholic beers continues to rise, RationAle Brewing is committed to providing innovative, high-quality NA offerings without compromising on exceptional taste. Stay tuned for more launches in the Maverick Series later this year.

For more information and to shop all of RationAle's brews, visit rationalebrewing.com and follow @rationalebrewing on socials for more.

About RationAle Brewing™

RationAle Brewing™ is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft beer brand on a mission to crush society's drinking rules. Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett, RationAle offers crisp, bold, totally crushable brews—without the buzz.

Through its Crush the Crisis initiative, RationAle is redefining the conversation around alcohol and mental wellness, championing mindful drinking and supporting mental health access through partnerships and resources available to all.

RationAle's 12 oz. cans of Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, West Coast IPA, German-Style Kölsch, and Japanese-Style Dry, are available nationwide online and in select retailers including Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, BevMo!, Total Wine, and HEB.

For more information or to check out all of RationAle's crushable brews, visit www.rationalebrewing.com.

